WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venue And Squad

Coming out of the Women’s Premier League auction, Mumbai Indians appears to be one of the most balanced teams in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been assigned as the captain of the unit. The franchise roped her into the squad for a staggering price of Rs 1.8 crore. Mumbai broke the bank for England’s mainstay Natalie Sciver, who joined the unit for Rs 3.2 crore. Among other best buys, the franchise will have the service of India’s bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and Caribbean star Hayley Matthews.

Mumbai Indians will head to the WPL with arguably the most dangerous batting unit. They have included as many all-rounders as they could, which can turn out to be a major decision. However, Mumbai’s bowing department looks to be comparatively immature with only Vastrakar having the experience of playing at the top level. Hence, it will be a huge task for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to use the all-rounders at the right times.

Mumbai Indians have appointed an all-woman coaching staff. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will serve as the head coach with India legend Jhulan Goswami as the mentor. In addition, the Mumbai-based franchise has chosen ex-India all-rounder Devika Palshikar as their batting coach.

Mumbai Indians are set to kick off their first-ever WPL journey with the inaugural match against Gujarat Giants on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium. Let’s take a look at their full fixture in the tournament:

Full Fixtures:

March 4- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 6- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 9- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 12- UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 14- Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18- Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 20- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 21- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

Mumbai Indians Full Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

