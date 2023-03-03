WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians Squad Details: Full List of Players And All You Need to Know

Mumbai Indians will be led by star India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur during the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023. Here’s a look at their squad members

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s team captain, is the of the dynamic players of modern-day cricket. First Indian player to feature in more than 150 T20Is, she is all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Harmanpreet was signed for an amount of Rs 1.8 crore at the players’ auctions in February. With her inclusion, Mumbai Indians became the first and only franchise to house the captains of Indian teams – both men and women.

Born in Punjab’s Monga, Harmanpreet made her WODI debut in 2009, at the age of 20, in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The same year, she made her WT20I debut in the 2009 ICC Women’s World T20. In 2013, she led the India women’s team for the first time in ODIs. Three years later, in 2016, she took over as captain of the T20I side for the series against West Indies.

She became the first-ever Indian, male or female, to sign a Big Bash League contract in 2016 - with Sydney Thunder. Next year, she also became the first Indian to sign with Surrey Stars in ECB’s Kia Super League. She also went on to secure a spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year in 2017.

Harmanpreet’s 171 unbeaten against Australia in the 2017 WODI World Cup is the highest individual score by an Indian in Women’s Cricket World Cup history. In 2013, her century against England may have gone in vain, but her career has skyrocketed since then. Currently, she is the highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

WT20I Stats

Matches: 151 | Runs: 3058 | Highest Score: 103

Wickets taken: 32 | Best Bowling figures: 4/23 | Bowling Average: 24.84

Nat Sciver

Nat Sciver is an English cricketer who currently plays for the England national team and Surrey Stars in the Women’s Super League. She is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. Nat has been signed by the Mumbai Indians for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League for an amount of Rs 3.2 crore.

Sciver has made an impressive impact on the international cricket scene since her debut in 2013. In ODIs, she has scored over 3000 runs and taken over 60 wickets. She has also taken over 70 wickets in T20Is and scored over 2100 runs, helping her team win the 2018 World T20 cup.

Sciver’s batting averages are impressive, with an overall ODI batting average of 42.98. Her bowling numbers are also impressive, with an overall ODI bowling average of 32.80, and T20I bowling average of 21.54

Overall, she has been a consistent and reliable contributor with both bat and ball for England and Surrey Stars. Her impressive batting and bowling numbers in both ODIs and T20Is make her an invaluable asset for England’s cricket team.

WT20I Stats

Matches: 108 | Runs: 2175 | Strike rate: 114.77 | 100/50: 0/12

Wickets Taken: 79 | Bowling Average: 21.54 | Best Bowling Figures: 4/15

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is a professional cricketer from New Zealand. In the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Kerr will represent Mumbai Indians. She was signed by the franchise for an amount of Rs 1 crore at the players’ auction.

Amelia made her international debut in 2016, when she played for the White Ferns against Pakistan. She has since become an integral part of the team, having played in 59 ODIs and as many T20Is.

As an all-rounder, Amelia has contributed significantly to her team’s performance in both batting and bowling. In ODIs, she has scored 1362 runs at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 86.58. With the ball, she has taken 77 wickets in the 50-over format and 58 scalps in T20Is.

Her most notable performance to date has been her innings of 232* against Ireland in 2018, which was the highest individual score in Women’s ODI cricket at the time. She also holds the record for the youngest, male or female cricketer, to take a T20I five-wicket haul.

WT20I Stats

Matches: 59 | Runs: 657 | Highest Score: 66 | Strike rate: 107.88 | 100/50s: 0/1

Wickets Taken: 58 | Bowling Average: 21.43 | Best Figures: 3/16

Heather Graham

Heather Graham is an Australian cricketer who is a right-arm medium-pace bowler and right-handed batsman. Graham was roped in by Mumbai Indians for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at her base price of Rs 30 lakhs.

Graham made her international debut in 2019, against Sri Lanka. She has played in 3 T20Is, taking 7 wickets so far.

WT20I Stats

Matches: 3 | Wickets: 7 | Best Figures: 4/8 | Bowling Average: 10

Pooja Vastrakar

Vastrakar is an Indian woman cricketer who has made her mark in the cricketing world. She is an all-rounder who has represented India in the Women’s ODI, Women’s T20I and Women’s Test matches. She has joined the Mumbai Indians for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a price tag of Rs 1.9 crore.

Vastrakar was born in Madhya Pradesh and made her debut in international cricket in 2018. She has represented India in 2 Tests, 26 ODIs, and 47 T20I matches till date.

Vastrakar has scored 37 runs in Test matches at an average of 12.33. She has scored 463 runs in ODIs at an average of 23.15 and has also picked up 20 wickets.

In T20Is, she has scored 261 runs and taken 30 wickets.

Vastrakar is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. In ODIs, she has scored three half-centuries.

WT20I Stats

Matches: 47 | Wickets: 30 | Bowling Average: 24.46 | Best Figures: 3/6

Runs Scored: 261 | Strike Rate: 124.28

Yastika Bhatia

Bhatia is an Indian woman cricketer who plays for the India Women’s National Cricket Team. She is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm leg-spin. She has joined the Mumbai Indians for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore.

She made her debut in international cricket against Australia in October 2021. In ODI cricket, Yastika has scored 478 runs in 19 matches at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 73.87. Yastika is a talented cricketer who is still learning and developing her skills. She has contributed significantly to the India Women’s National Cricket Team and has won many matches.

T20 Stats

Matches: 15 | Runs: 146 | Best Score: 35 | Strike Rate: 85.38

Name: Hayley Matthews | West Indies (All-rounder)

Right Hand Bat | Right Arm Off Break

Age: 24 years old (Dob- 19 March 1998)

Place of Birth: Barbados

Major Teams: Melbourne Renegades| Trailblazers| Velocity| Welsh Fire| Warriors Women| West Indies| Barbados Women’s teams| Mumbai Indians

ODI

Batting Bowling Matches 75 Matches 75 Innings 73 Innings 70 Not Out 2 Balls 3199 Runs 1915 Runs 2166 Highest score 119 Wickets 89 Average 26.97 BBI 4/15 Balls 2822 BBM 4/5 Strike Rate 67.87 Average 24.33 100s 3 Economy 4.06 50s 6 Strike Rate 35.9 4s 238 4w 3 6s 8 5w 0 Catches 37 10w 0

T20

Batting Bowling Matches 82 Matches 82 Innings 82 Innings 75 Not Out 4 Balls 1457 Runs 1581 Runs 1409 Highest score 107* Wickets 78 Average 20.26 BBI 4/10 Balls 1518 BBM 4/10 Strike Rate 104.15 Average 18.06 100s 1 Economy 5.80 50s 7 Strike Rate 18.6 4s 193 4w 3 6s 27 5w 0 Catches 33 10w 0

Very few cricketers have achieved the type of stardom Matthews has at such a young age. It is probably a testament to her exercise of picking up the willow at a very early stage and following through on her passion with dedication and hard work.

Mumbai Indians snapped up the West Indies all-rounder for the listed base price of 40 Lakh Indian Rupees.

Matthews is one of those rare talents that emerge once in while and make a difference to the entire ecosystem with their abilities. She started playing for the boys’ cricket team at the tender age of 9, and she would go to captain at the age of 12.

She made a splash in the cricketing world really early as she made her debut for the Barbadian team at the ripe age of 12, before earning her first cap for the West Indies international team.

She made her international debut against Australia back in the year 2014, before earning her first T20I call-up in West Indies’ game against New Zealand the same year.

She is one of the very few batters to have scored a ton in both formats. The 24-year-old already has 3 ODI tons to her name, each one coming against South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand.

She has also smashed a ton in the T20I circuit as she picked apart the Irish bowling attack in Dublin back in the year 2019.

But, perhaps her most cherished memory in the international scene would be her match-winning knock of 66 off 45 deliveries against the Australians at the 2016 Women’s World T20 Final, which helped WI lift the trophy for the very first time.

She isn’t just a uni-dimensional sportsperson as evidenced by her achievements in athletics.

Matthews picked up the gold medal at the 2015 U-18 CARIFTA Games in the javelin throw to add to her U-17 and U-18 bronze medals in the same competition in the years 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Name: Chloe Tryon | South Africa (All-rounder)

Right Hand bat | Slow Left Arm orthodox

Age: 29 years old (Dob- 25 January 1994)

Place of Birth: Durban, South Africa

ODI

Batting Bowling Matches 97 Matches 97 Innings 79 Innings 68 Not Out 12 Balls 2492 Runs 1652 Runs 1759 Highest score 92* Wickets 43 Average 24.65 BBI 2/10 Balls 1652 BBM 2/10 Strike Rate 100 Average 40.09 100s 0 Economy 4.43 50s 10 Strike Rate 57.9 4s 142 4w 0 6s 59 5w 0 Catches 31 10w 0

T20

Batting Bowling Matches 88 Matches 88 Innings 70 Innings 55 Not Out 19 Balls 84 Runs 1036 Runs 942 Highest score 57* Wickets 27 Average 20.31 BBI 2/8 Balls 755 BBM 2/8 Strike Rate 137.21 Average 34.88 100s 0 Economy 7.02 50s 1 Strike Rate 29.7 4s 93 4w 0 6s 41 5w 0 Catches 20 10w 0

Major Teams: KwaZulu Natal| Hobart Hurricanes| London Spirit| Barbados Royals| Sydney Thunder| South Africa| Mumbai Indians

Few have been around the international women’s scenario as long as Tryon has.

The 29-year-old from Durban has carved out a niche for herself in the sport with her hard-hitting batting and orthodox left-arm turning of the ball.

Mumbai Indians enrolled the services of the South African Tryon for her base price of 30 Lakh Indian Rupees.

She has represented the South African team in all formats of the game including ODI, T20I and Test.

Tryon has the experience and ability to help clinch games and has been named the national team’s vice captain for the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

The 29-year-old was one part of the Sune Luus- Tryon duo that made history as they posted the highest partnership for the 6th wicket in the ODI game with 142 runs between them.

Issy Wong| England (Bowler)

Right Hand Bat| Right Arm Fast Medium

Age: 20 Years old (Dob- 15 May 2002)

Place of Birth: Chelsea, England

Major Teams: Birmingham Phoenix| Southern Vipers| Hobart Hurricanes| Sydney Thunder| Worcestershire Women| England| Mumbai Indians

ODI

Batting Bowling Matches 3 Matches 3 Innings - Innings 3 Not Out - Balls 114 Runs - Runs 121 Highest score - Wickets 4 Average - BBI 3/36 Balls - BBM 3/36 Strike Rate - Average 30.25 100s - Economy 6.36 50s - Strike Rate 28.5 4s - 4w 0 6s - 5w 0 Catches 2 10w 0

T20

Batting Bowling Matches 9 Matches 9 Innings 1 Innings 9 Not Out 0 Balls 167 Runs 0 Runs 174 Highest score 0 Wickets 7 Average 0 BBI 2/10 Balls 2 BBM 2/10 Strike Rate - Average 24.85 100s - Economy 6.36 50s - Strike Rate 23.8 4s - 4w 0 6s - 5w 0 Catches 2 10w 0

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of the English pacer with a penchant for delivering dot balls in high frequencies at her base price of 30 Lakh Indian Rupees.

Despite her nascent age, she has donned the famous English kit across all three formats of the game.

After impressive performances in the domestic circuit, she made her England debut in a Test against South Africa on the 27th of June 2022. Shortly after, she made her first ODI appearance for the English outfit against the same opposition on the 15th of July. She managed to pick up 3 wickets on her limited overs debut. Nearly a fortnight late, she was handed her very first T20I cap for the British nation.

Impressed with her performance, the ECB decided to give her a central England contract in the November of the year 2022.

Wong has roots in Hong Kong, where her great uncle Donald Anderson was the youngest player to represent the cricket team. She carried the torch on as she became the youngest player in the tournament when she signed up to play for the Southern Vipers in the WCSL.

She is an ardent fan of the Football Club Liverpool and also has a tilt towards the basketball outfit Golden State Warriors. Wong is also a huge fan of the Disney movie ‘Cars’ and revealed that she chose her jersey number 95, after her liking for the protagonist of the movie Lightning McQueen.

Amanjot Kaur| India (All-rounder)

Right Hand bat | Right Arm Medium

Age: 22 Years-old (Dob- 1 January 2000)

Place of Birth: Mohali, Punjab

Major Teams: Chandigarh Women | Punjab Women| Mumbai Indians

T20

Batting Bowling Matches 2 Matches 2 Innings 1 Innings 2 Not Out 1 Balls 18 Runs 41* Runs 16 Highest score 41* Wickets 0 Average - BBI - Balls 30 BBM - Strike Rate 136.66 Average - 100s - Economy 5.33 50s - Strike Rate - 4s 7 4w 0 6s - 5w 0 Catches 1 10w 0

Amanjot Kaur came to national mainstream attention following her Man of the match performance against South Africa on the 19th of January earlier in the year 2023.

Kaur was unbeaten on 41* in her debut game as he lead India to a win over the women from South Africa.

She is the daughter of a carpenter, Bhupinder Singh, who made the journey to the sweet shop on their way back from work on the day of the auction as Mumbai Indians picked up the girl from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) for a whopping 50 Lakh Indian Rupees.

She represented Punjab in the domestic circuit between 2017 and 2019, before choosing to ply her trade for Chandigarh between 2019 and 2022.

Ultimately, she switched her allegiances back to Punjab in 2022 and has been a steady performer for the team from the North of India.

Dhara Gujjar| India (All-rounder)

Left Hand Bat| Right Hand Medium

Age: 20 Years old (Dob- 18 August 2002)

Place of Birth: Kolkata, West Bengal

Major Teams: Mohun Bagan AC Women| Bengal Women| Mumbai Indians

Gujjar, who hails from West Bengal was roped in by the Mumbai Indians outfit for the base price of 10 Lakh Indian Rupees at the Auction in Mumbai last month.

She is known for her attacking prowess and the ability to take on bowlers head-on. She has a rather steady strike rate in her travails so far and she furthered her image and reputation as an aggressive batter with her two half-tons in the recently concluded season for Mohun Bagan AC’s women’s outfit.

Saika Ishaque| India (Bowler)

Left Hand Bat| Slow Left Arm Orthodox

Age: 27 Years old (Dob- 8 October 1995)

Place of Birth: Kolkata, West Bengal

Major Teams: Trailblazers| Bengal Women| Mumbai Indians

West Bengal bowler, Saika Ishaque, was picked up by Mumbai Indians for the price of 10 Lakh Rupees.

Humaira Kazi

Age - 29

Place of Birth - Mumbai

Role - Allrounder

Humaira Yusufamir Kazi was born on October 5, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is an all-rounder, right-hand batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler. She started playing cricket in her childhood and represented her school and university.

She has played for Mumbai, and India B. She also captained Mumbai Thunders to the inaugural 2022-23 President’s Cup T20 women’s league title.

Humaira’s mother is Shabana Kaazi and her father is Zameer Kaazi. She has a brother named Muzammil and a sister Falak.

In the 2022-23 Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Humaira Kazi hit the fastest fifty in only 21 balls. Back in 2015, during an All-India Inter-University Tournament match, she got hit on the head by a ball while taking a run and had a fractured skull.

She is known to be a complete all-rounder, starring with bat and ball for her team. And sometimes she can do both, like when she scored 102 from 82 balls and returned to pick up three wickets for just nine runs during a Women’s Senior One Day Trophy game against Chandigarh back in November 2021.

For the inaugural 2023 Women’s Premier League, Humaira was picked by the Mumbai Indians for her base price of 10 lahks.

Priyanka Bala

Age - 27

Place of Birth - Betai

Role - Wicketkeeper

Priyanka Prankrishna Bala was born on September 30, 1995, in Betai, West Bengal. She is a right-hand batter and can bowl right-arm medium fast but is better known as a wicket-keeper. She is known for her fast hands in front of and in behind the stumps.

Priyanka plays for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the club cricket circuit in Kolkata and plays for Bengal in domestic cricket and has also played for the Railways cricket team. She turned out for Mohun Bagan AC in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast. In the 2021 CAB Women’s One Day tournament, organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal, she was part of the CAB Yellow Team. Priyanka has also represented East Zone in the zonal matches.

In one of her recent outings, Priyanka smashed an unbeaten 40 from 44 balls for Bengal during a Women’s Senior One Day Trophy game against Hyderabad back in November 2021.

In her career, Priyanka has played 48 matches, scoring 1196 runs and being not out on 17 occasions. Her highest individual score is 105 not out, with her batting average being 44.30 with a strike rate of 98.03.

Priyanka Bala was bought by Mumbai Indians in the inaugural 2021 Women’s Premier League for 20 lakhs.

Sonam Yadav

Age - 15

Place of Birth - Firozabad

Role - Bowler

Sonam Mukesh Yadav was born on July 18, 2007, in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. She bowls slow left arm and bats right-handed. The teenager was part of India’s team that made history by winning the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023. She idolises Indian men’s cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and models her cricket after the star all-rounder.

Her cricketing career started aged 13 when she accompanied her brother to play cricket in her locality, where she often dismissed male batters much older than her. Seeing this, her brother enrolled her at the District Cricket Academy in Firozabad, where she was again the only girl.

Daughter of a glass factory worker, Sonam rose through the ranks at quite a rapid pace, making her debut for Uttar Pradesh U-19 in 2018 and after some match-winning performances was fast-tracked to the senior one day team.

After being picked for the national age-group team, she shone by picking up six wickets in four matches on a tour to New Zealand.

At the 2023 Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Sonam was the leading wicket-taker for Indi, with five scalps.

Sonam Yadav was picked up by Mumbai Indians for her base price of 10 lakhs.

Jintimani Kalita

Age - 19

Place of Birth - Guwahati

Role – Allrounder

Jintimani Nakul Kalita is a bowling all-rounder from Guwahati, Assam. She is a right-arm medium fast and a left-hand batter. She is, in fact, the first and only player from the state of Assam to be picked up for the Women’s Premier League.

Jintimani, who used to accompany his brother for his practice at the Mangaldai Stadium and became attracted to the sport.

She is currently a first-semester undergraduate student at Mangaldai College and has played for under-19 and under-23 cricket teams for Assam.

Her father, Nakul Kalita, is a fourth-class employee in the Mangaldai irrigation department, lived in Shantipur and her mother’s name is Shewali Kalita.

Jintimani had a decent outing in the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series last year where she played only two games, managing to only pick up one wicket, giving away 47 runs, and scoring just, four runs from three balls she got to face, with a strike rate of 133.33. She had scores of 4,10 and 3, while picking up only one wicket at the 2021 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy.

Jintimani Kalita was bought for bagged 10 Lakhs by Mumbai Indians at the auction for the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League.

Neelam Bisht

Age - 26

Place of Birth - Dehradun

Role – All-rounder

Neelam Bisht was born on June 05, 1996, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She is a right-arm batter and right-arm offbreak bowler.

She used to play cricket with a rubber ball and on seeing her enthusiasm, her parents enrolled her in a cricket club in Dehradun. At age 1, she was selected to represent Haryana.

She scored 33 runs with the bat for Haryan against the Railways cricket team in 2018 and moved to play for Punjab the following year.

Neelam had a good outing at the 2021 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. She scored an unbeaten 42 against Andhra Pradesh, also picking up one wicket and hit 36 not out and picked up two wickets against Maharashtra. With the ball, Neelam was also very instrumental for her team, as she picked up three wickets against Goa and four wickets against Rajasthan.

In 2019, she also showed her nerves, bowling the last over in the Senior T20 Challenge for Piunjab against Karnataka, leading her team to victory.

Neelam has named Sourav Ganguly as her idol growing up and even likes Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Neelam was picked up by Mumbai Indians for the Women’s Premier League for 10 Lakhs.

