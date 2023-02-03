Mumbai to Face Ahmedabad in The Opening Match of WPL 2023 on March 4: Report

The BCCI has reportedly finalised the schedule for its inaugural Women’s Premier League with Mumbai and Ahmedabad to kickstart the much-awaited T20 tournament at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4. Last month, the BCCI had announced that the combined bids it received for the five teams was more than what it received for the eight original teams of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the WPL will be held between March 4 and March 26 and all of its 22 league matches will be played at the same venue in Mumbai.

The top-three teams of the league stage will progress ahead. The team finishing at the top in the standings will make a direct entry into the final while the next two will fight it out in an Eliminator for the other spot.

The Eliminator has reportedly been scheduled for March 24 and the final on March 26.

The second match of the season will be held between Bengaluru and Delhi on March 5 which will be a double-header as Lucknow will also open their campaign against Ahmedabad on the same day.

The report further says that the BCCI has asked the five owners to sign the franchise agreements on Friday.

Meanwhile, around 1000 cricketers have put their names up for auction for the inaugural season of WPL.

“Lot of interest has been seen and as many as 1000 cricketers have signed up for the WPL auction. Very healthy participation from both Indian and international players,” a source told News18 Cricketnext.

The auction for WPL is expected to be held on February 13 in Mumbai. “Yes, the auction will take place on February 13. The same will be communicated to the teams very soon,” a senior board official told News18 CricketNext.

