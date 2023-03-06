WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians at Top, Gujarat Giants Bottom; Shafali Tops Batting Tally, Tarra Norris Numero Uno in Bowling List

Gujarat Giants, on Sunday, suffered their second straight defeat to stay at the bottom of the points table. Gujarat, who suffered a crushing 143-run defeat in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, fought hard against UP Warriorz on Sunday but ended up on the losing side. Grace Harris scored an unbeaten 59-run knock to seal the thrilling three-wicket victory for Warriorz.

Gujarat were in control of the game till in the 16th over but after that Harris and Sophie Ecclestone shifted the momentum completely in Warriorz’s favour.

The duo shared an unbeaten 70-run stand for the eighth wicket and took Warriorz over the victory line with a ball to spare.

The loss has put Gujarat Giants in a tricky position as they are placed at the bottom with a Net Run Rate of -3.765.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals completely outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of Sunday. The power of Shafali Verma’s strokes combined with Meg Lanning’s experience in a sensational 162-run opening-wicket stand helped Delhi Capitals to a thumping 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women’s Premier League opener.

While US pacer Tara Norris ran riot with the ball to dismantle RCB’s middle-order with her five-wicket haul to compliment Shafali and Lanning’s blistering knocks.

For Delhi, Shafali top-scored with 84 off 45 balls, Meg was fantastic in her 72 off 43 balls. Marizanne finished with an unbeaten 39 off 17 balls, while Jemimah was not out on 22 off 15 balls.

While RCB were restricted to 163/8 courtesy of Norris’ 5/29.

Points Table

Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the top of points table with two points. The 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants put them in a solid position with +7.150 Net Run Rate. While Delhi Capitals are placed at the second spot with the same number of points with an NRR of 3. UP Warriorz with a thrilling win over Gujarat Giants are at the third spot. RCB, who have not opened their account, are at the fourth spot followed by Gujarat Giants at the bottom.

Batting Charts

Shafali Verma is at the top spot with 85 runs in one match, while her opening partner Meg Lanning placed at second with 72 runs. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 65 runs in the tournament opener and is at the third position. While Grace Harris’ match-winning knock of 59-run knock helped her move to fourth position. Harris’ teammate Kiran Navgire is at the fifth spot with 53 runs.

Bowling Tally

Tara Norris, who became the first bowler to claim a fifer in WPL, is placed at the top with 5 wickets in a match. Kim Garth has also claimed five wickets but is placed at second due to an inferior economy rate. Mumbai Indians’ spinner Saika Ishaque is at the third position with 4 scalps. There are several bowlers who are claimed two wickets but Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively due to better economy rates.

