WPL 2023: RCB Win Toss Against Delhi Capitals, Smriti Mandhana Opts to Bowl First

Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, with Smriti Mandhana winning the toss against Meg Lanning’s side and opting to bowl first.

After a cracking start to the inaugural WPL campaign which saw Mumbai Indians pick up a dominating 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants, the second fixture saw RCB square off against DC.

RCB’s skipper Smriti Mandhana was very excited about the WPL and she revealed that she opted to bowl because the wicket had a little bit of grass which she felt would add to her team’s bowling abilities.

“We will field first. Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we’ve some quality seamers," said Mandhana during the toss.

Further shedding light on her side’s playing XI, the swashbuckling batter revealed that she opted for Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight as the four foreign recruits in her side.

“This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent. This is big for women’s cricket. We’ve had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well," added Mandhana.

DC skipper Lanning revealed that despite losing the toss she wasn’t unhappy and for her team, she opted to go with three spinners and three pacers.

“The pitch looks good, even covering of grass and so not unhappy to bat first. We’ve three quicks and three spinners, so many all-rounders in women’s cricket at the moment. We’ve practiced well, everyone are in the same boat and we’re looking forward to the game," said Lanning.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

