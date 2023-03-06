CHANGE LANGUAGE
WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bat vs Unchanged Mumbai Indians
1-MIN READ

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bat vs Unchanged Mumbai Indians

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 19:34 IST

Mumbai, India

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Smriti Mandhana (Twitter)

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Smriti Mandhana (Twitter)

Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose that RCB will bat first as Harmanpreet Kaur said that MI were looking to bowl first anyway

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium in the fourth match of the Women’s Premier League.

WPL 2023: MI vs RCB - LIVE

Smriti Mandhana said she and her team are pumped up for the game, despite the short turnaround between games. She added that spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil replaces Asha Shobana in their playing eleven after their 60-run loss to Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Sunday.

Mandhana said the decision to bat first was taken as she has confidence in her top four batters.

“We would like to bat first. It is looks like a good wicket to bat on and chasing builds pressure. We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total. One of the top four bat deep and if we can do that then we will post good totals. One change for us," Smriti Mandhana said at the toss.

Harmanpreet Kaur said that MI are unchanged and were looking to bowl first anyway.

“Smriti is little luckier than me (with the toss). We wanted to bowl first and we got that. We have the confidence in our bowling unit and that’s why we wanted to bowl today. We are going with the same XI," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians - Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh

first published:March 06, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 19:34 IST
