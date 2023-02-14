WPL 2023 Schedule Announced: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants on March 4, Final on March 26

After the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction 2023, the league’s schedule was announced by the BCCI on Tuesday, February 14.

The five franchises of WPL, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and and Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight out for the coveted trophy.

The inaugural edition of WPL will take place from March 4 with Mumbai Indians set to take on Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The WPL final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

As many as 87 players were bought by all the franchises out of which 30 overseas players will ply their trade in the league.

On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be 4 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

A total of 20 league matches will be played throughout the WPL 2023, after which 2 playoff matches will take place, taking the duration of the tournament to 23 days.

India’s Smriti Mandhana had become the league’s most expensive player on Monday when RCB shelled out Rs 3.4 crore to rope in the opener. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore while Deepti Sharma was the second-most expensive Indian recruit at Rs 2.6 crore roped in by UP Warriorz.

