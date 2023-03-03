WPL 2023: Teams, Fixtures, Full Squads and All You Need to Know

Cricket enthusiasts are all set to welcome the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The inaugural edition of the franchise cricket tournament will see a number of top-ranked women cricketers in the world. Five powerhouse teams including Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will compete during the month-long campaign to take the first trophy home. The WPL 2023 will kick off on March 4 with the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

At the initial stage of the WPL, all teams will face each other twice during the league stage as per the double round-robin format. It means each side must play eight games in total before advancing to the knockout stage. Based on their points in the group league, the top team will directly qualify for the final, while the second and third teams in the table will need to battle in a playoff game to secure their berth in the title bout.

The WPL 2023 Playoff is scheduled for March 24, while the final will take place on March 26 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Ahead of India’s first-ever women’s franchise cricket tournament, let’s take a look at the teams, their squads and fixtures for the inaugural Women’s Premier League:

Mumbai Indians:

Fixtures:

March 4- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 6- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 9- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 12- UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 14- Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18- Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 20- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 21- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

Mumbai Indians Full Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants:

Fixtures:

March 4- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 5- UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 8- Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 11- Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 14- Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 16- Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 20- Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

Gujarat Giants Full Squad:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Fixtures:

March 5- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 8- Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 10- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 13- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 15- UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 21- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad:

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Delhi Capitals:

Fixtures:

March 5- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 7- Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 9- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 11- Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 13- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 16- Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 20- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 21- UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals Full Squad:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

UP Warriorz:

Fixtures:

March 5- UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 7- Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 10- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 12- UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 15- UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18- Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 20- Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 21- UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz Full Squad:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (captain), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Get the latest Cricket News here