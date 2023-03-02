WPL 2023, UP Warriorz: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venue And Squad

UP Warriorz is one of the non-IPL teams featuring in the inaugural Women’s Premier League. Looking at their overall purchases on the auction day, the franchise looks to have prepared a concrete side. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who joined the team for an amount of Rs 70 lakh, will captain the Warriorz. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma who was their most expensive buy will serve as Healy’s deputy. Deepti was signed by the franchise for a notable price of Rs 2.6 crore.

Among other notable inclusions, Sophie Ecclestone, who is currently at the top in ICC’s Women’s T20I bowler rankings, will add some extra strength to their bowling lineup. Apart from Deepti and Ecclestone, UP Warriorz will get the service of promising spinners like Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra.

Healy’s Australia teammate Tahila McGrath- the No 1 T20I batter in the world- will need to take on the majority of the responsibility in the batting department. India’s U19 women’s team vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat, coming off the T20 World Cup triumph, is expected to accompany Healy in the opening slots. Deepti and Devika Vaidya, the other spinning all-rounder acquired by the team, may have a significant amount of batting to do down in the order.

UP Warriorz have appointed Jon Lewis as their head coach, while Anju Jain will serve as the bowling coach with Lisa Sthalekar being the mentor. They will play their first game on March 5 against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Let’s take a look at their full fixtures:

Full Fixtures:

March 5- UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 7- Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 10- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 12- UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 15- UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

March 18- Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 20- Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

March 21- UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz Full Squad:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (captain), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

