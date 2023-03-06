WPL 2023: With No Sponsors, Kiran Navgire Writes 'MSD 07' on her Bat, Smashes Fifty vs GG

It’s been just a couple of days since the Women’s Premier League (WPL) got underway and it seems to be a humongous success already. The players are leaving no stone unturned to bring out their best on the field and thus, the viewers are witnessing an intense battle in every game.

March 4 was the first double-header of the league where Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs and later, UP Warriorz clinched a nail-biter against Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets. UP’s Kiran Navgire, known for her hard-hitting skills, smashed a blistering half-century to set the tone for her team’s victory. During her stay in the middle, she hit five boundaries and a couple of maximums. But apart from her knock, one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the mark on her bat.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023 Points Table: MIs at Top, GG Bottom; Shafali Tops Batting Tally, Tarra Norris Numero Uno in Bowling

Navgire’s willow didn’t have any sponsor labels. Instead, she herself wrote ‘MSD 07’ on it. The commentators pointed it out on air while the Maharashtra batter was punishing the Gujarat Giants bowlers.

Once netizens got to know about Kiran’s bat, social media got flooded with appreciation posts for the cricketer.

You have done something Great When ur parents are cheering & happy in home!!! #KiranNavgire | #WPL pic.twitter.com/3SPD5JQiFA— ash (@ashMSDIAN7) March 5, 2023

Kiran Navgire’s bat does not have a sponsor’s logo. She has written MSD07 by hand on her bat.Dhoni has so many fans, so many sponsors. Can we have a logo for the first Indian with a T20 150? Wishful thinking, I suppose. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2023

Kiran Navgire wrote MS Dhoni’s name on the bat before smashing a fifty in the Women’s Premier League.MS Dhoni is an inspiration..❤️✨#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/KTc3NNdGsA — Swara (@SwaraMSDian) March 6, 2023

“I only ever wanted to play cricket because I dreamt of hitting sixes like Dhoni," - Kiran Navgire #WPL #UPWvGG #GGvUPW pic.twitter.com/CKYZik0bgs— Karamdeep (@oyeekd) March 5, 2023

Kiran Navgire’s bat is becoming very viral on social media.Kiran scored a half-century in the very first match of WPL with the MSD 07 bat. #WPL #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qaI7BLm2uT — Itz Pintu (@pintutweets_) March 6, 2023

They lost half of their side after MS Dhoni’s fan, Navgire departed after a fighting 43-ball 53 (5×4, 2×6) with Garth taking her fourth scalp of the day. Number six batter Harris then took charge of the proceedings but wickets kept falling with Garth racing to her fifer after cleaning up Simran Shaikh.

Having reduced UP to 105/7 in 15.4 overs, Gujarat Giants were staring at an easy win but Sophie and Harris had other ideas.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Ahmedabad Test, Virat Kohli Shares Photo with a Dog and Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Needing 65 from the last four overs, UP broke free when Harris danced down the track to smash Tanuja Kanwar for a six over midwicket.

Garth ended up leaking 20 in her last over with Harris and Ecclestone smashing four boundaries, to take the equation down to 33 off 12 balls.

Ecclestone smashed Gardner for a six in a 14-run penultimate over.

Get the latest Cricket News here