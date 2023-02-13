Women's IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Mandhana Attracts Highest Bid of Rs 3.4 Crore; Sciver And Gardner Costliest Overseas Stars

Live now
WPL Auction 2023, Women Premier League Live Updates: Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia were the biggest winner of this session as overseas stars (read fast bowlers and spinners) drew little to no interest. Both Richa and Pooja were sold for Rs 1.9 crore each Yastika went for Rs 1.5 crore. Allrounder Deepti Sharma commanded a cool Rs 2.6 crore and was bought by UP Warriorz while rising star Shafali Verma was bought for Rs 2 crore by Delhi Capitals. Australian star Beth Mooney will represent Gujarat Giants. Nat Sciver (Mumbai Indians) and Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) each were bought at Rs 3.2 crore Read More
|Teams
|Purse
|Spent
|Players Bought
|UP Warriorz
|Rs 12 Crore
|Rs 9.05 Crore
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|Rs 12 Crore
|Rs 8.25 Crore
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 12 Crore
|Rs 8.05 Crore
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rs 12 Crore
|Rs 9.00 Crore
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 12 Crore
|Rs 9.40 Crore
|5
A total of 34 players have been sold so far. India batter Smriti Mandhana remains the costliest player with a bid of Rs 3.4 crore. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver were the joint-costliest overseas stars with each bought for Rs 3.2 crore. Deepti Sharma is the second costliest Indian with a bid of Rs 2.6 crore while Jemimah Rodrigues was bought for 2.2 crore. Rising star Shafali Verma and Australia’s Beth Mooney commanded Rs 2 crore each.
So we are heading for a 45-minute break now. Once we resume, the accelerated round will follow.
So the last player in this set Hurley Gala is unsold as well.
Finally. A player has been sold. Yashashree bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh.
Shikha Shalot, base price of Rs 20 lakh. No bid from any of the five teams.
Falak Naz is the latest in this emerging list to not find a franchise. Sonia Mendhiya fails to attract any bid either. Allrounder Shorna Akter of Bangladesh, age 16, is unsold as well
No takers for Najla CMC and Sonam Yadav. No bids for Shabnam Shakil either.
India U19 vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat is up for auction next. First bid from UP Warriorz. Base price Rs 10 lakh. Delhi Capitals have made a move. Raised to Rs 40 lakh by UP and they get her at the price.
Allrounder Mannat Kashyap is unsold.
Titas Sadhu up next. And the first bid comes from UP Warriorz. Delhi Capitals with the winning bid of Rs 25 lakh.
Grace Scrivens, Archana Devi and Gongadi Trisha find no takers either.
Oh yes. We have the first bid of emerging players set. It has come from UP Warriorz. They land Parshavi Chopra for Rs 10 lakh.
No takers for U19 cricketer Soumya Tiwari either.
Hrishita Basu, wicketkeeper-batter, is the first in this list. Base Price Rs 10 lakh – no bids.
UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the mix. Bid rises to Rs 85 lakh with Delhi Capitals. Oh, Gujarat Giants take it to Rs 1 crore. DC make the next move. Rs 1.1 crore now. Phew! Giants aren’t backing out. Oh my! The current bid is now Rs 1.5 crore with Delhi Capitals. SOLD TO DC FOR RS 1.5 Crore
Allrounder Sneh Rana comes up for auction next. First bid from Mumbai Indians. Next from Gujarat Giants. UP Warriorz make an entry. Three-way fight? No. MI have gone quiet. Tussle between Warriorz and Giants. At 75 lakh, Gujarat Giants get Sneh Rana.
Will Shikha Pandey find takers? Yes, she does. Delhi Capitals break the monotony with the first bid at Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants enter. DC take it back and buy her for Rs 60 lakh.
The day has arrived. BCCI is all set to hold the inaugural Women’s Premier League Players Auction today in Mumbai. A total of 1525 players registered for the WPL Player Auction. 448 players have made it to the final list. Out of these, that will go under the hammer, 269 are from India, 179 are overseas players including 19 from associate nations. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz are the five franchises. For the inaugural season of WPL, the auction purse with each franchise is Rs 12 crore (US$ 1.46 million approx.). Capped players had the option of choosing their base prices at these brackets – Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. Uncapped players have their base prices at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
Five teams can fill a maximum of 90 slots at the auction. As each team can have up to six overseas players, there could be as many as 30 non-Indian players who get a coveted WPL contract. Teams can avail the option of including a fifth overseas player in their playing XI provided she is from an Associate nation. Therefore, teams do have an incentive now for picking an Associate player.
The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy will be on the radar of the franchises. All these players are T20 specialists and are expected to fetch big money at the auction.
WPL Player Auction is being touted as the appetiser before the main event and the upcoming event has generated tremendous buzz among cricket lovers.
Ahead of the blockbuster WPL Player Auction, here is all you need to know:
On what date will the WPL Player Auction be held?
The WPL Player Auction will be held on February 13.
What is the venue of the WPL Player Auction?
The WPL Player Auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
What time will the WPL Player Auction begin?
The WPL Player Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on February 13.
Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL Player Auction?
The WPL Player Auction will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the WPL Player Auction?
The WPL Player Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
