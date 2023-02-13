WPL Auction 2023: Meet Jasia Akhtar, First Kashmiri Cricketer Roped in by Delhi Capitals For Rs 20 Lakh

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 took place in Mumbai on February 13, Monday with records being broken and many cricketers’ lives changed, forever.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner hit the pay dirt as they were signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants respectively for Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 3.2 crore.

Apart from the biggest names in world cricket, there were many Indian players who hogged the limelight in the auction. Jasia Akhtar became the first cricketer from Kashmir to be picked in the WPL auction. Born in Shopian, the 34-year-old was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh.

As many as 409 cricketers went under the hammer, including 246 Indian players. Indeed it was the Indian cricketers who raked in life-changing sums as Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur all became crorepatis.

Akhtar may not have gotten an insane sum like that but she was very happy after being picked in the auction. Speaking to Rising Kashmir, she stated, “The initial bid was Rs 10 lakh but at last the auction sealed at Rs 20 Lakh."

The veteran batter currently plies her trade domestically for Rajasthan.

She was into athletics before being introduced to cricket by one of her coaches, thus changing her life.

Delhi Capitals welcomed Jasia into the franchise with a heartwarming tweet.

“Jasia Jaisi Koi nahi, The #CapitalsUniverse is stoked to have you!" wrote the Delhi-based franchise.

The Capitals spent a massive Rs 11.65 Crore in the WPL auction, signing a total of 18 players.

Delhi Capitals’ full squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhtar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

