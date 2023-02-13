WPL Auction: After RCB Sign Smriti Mandhana, Dinesh Karthik Tweets 'They Listened to Me'

Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed the cash on Smriti Mandhana making her the most expensive pick in the WPL Auction by signing the Indian vice-captain for a staggering Rs Rs 3.4 Crore.

Veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik who plays for RCB men’s team was pretty happy with his franchise’s move to land Mandhana and he came up with a wholesome reaction.

Ahead of the WPL auction, Karthik had hoped that RCB would sign Mandhana and Alyssa Healy. While Healy was snapped up by UP Warriorz for Rs 70 lakhs, the Bengaluru-based franchise did get the most expensive pick in the entire auction, making Smriti Mandhana the most expensive player in the WPL’s short history.

Karthik tweeted that he was happy that his franchise had listened and welcomed Mandhana and other ladies to the RCB family.

Looks like @RCBTweets listened to me 😉Auction has been exciting . What a squad they’ve lined up so far Welcome to all the lovely women , it’s going to be a fun ride 😊❤️#WPLAuction2023 #WPL2023 https://t.co/DvlnuOSZB0 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 13, 2023

Apart from Mandhana, RCB also bought Ellyse Perry for Rs. 1.7 crore, Sophie Devine for Rs. 50 lakh, Indian ace pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 1.5 crore and explosive wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh for Rs 1.90 crore.

