WPL Auction: Indian Women Cricketers in Overseas Leagues And How They've Fared

Not long before the top Indian and international cricketers will go under the hammer for the inaugural Women’s Premier League in Mumbai later this month. The highly anticipated event will see five franchises based out of Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Delhi hoping to build their squads to win the season likely to be held in the month of March.

Ahead of the auction, we take a look at the prominent India women stars who have played in overseas T20 leagues and how each fared.

Harmanpreet Kaur (WBBL, Super League, The Hundred)

India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the most sought-after batters in the T20 leagues. She has played in the erstwhile Women’s Cricket Super League (Lancashire Thunder), Women’s Big Bash League (Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder) and The Hundred (Manchester Originals).

Her record at the tournaments

Super League - Matches: 17, Runs: 435 runs, 50s: 3

WBBL - Matches: 48, Runs: 1119, 50s: 6

Matches: 48, Runs: 1119, 50s: 6 The Hundred - Matches: 3, Runs: 104

Jemimah Rodrigues (WBBL, Super League, The Hundred)

Star India batter Rodrigues has played for Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars (both WBBL), Yorkshire Diamonds (Super League) and Northern Superchargers (The Hundred).

Super League - Matches: 10, Runs: 402 runs, 100s: 1, 50s: 2

WBBL - Matches: 18, Runs: 377, 50s: 2

Matches: 18, Runs: 377, 50s: 2 The Hundred - Matches: 9, Runs: 302, 50s: 4

Smriti Mandhana (WBBL, Super League)

One of the finest batters of the modern era, Mandhana has represented Western Storm (Super League), Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat (WBBL) and Southern Brave (The Hundred) so far.

Super League - Matches: 15, Runs: 378 runs, 50s: 3

WBBL - Matches: 38, Runs: 784, 100s: 1, 50s: 4

Matches: 38, Runs: 784, 100s: 1, 50s: 4 The Hundred - Matches: 15, Runs: 378, 50s: 3

Shafali Verma (WBBL, The Hundred)

The rising superstar Shafali has played for Sydney Sixers (WBBL) and Birmingham Phoenix (The Hundred).

WBBL - Matches: 13, Runs: 191, 50s: 2

Matches: 13, Runs: 191, 50s: 2 The Hundred - Matches: 8, Runs: 171, 50s: 1

Deepti Sharma (BBL, Super League, The Hundred)

Deepti contributes across departments. She’s a superb spinner, a dependable batter and a gun fielder. She was part of Western Storm (Super League), Sydney Thunder (WBBL), Birmingham Phoenix, and London Spirit (both The Hundred).

Super League - Matches: 11, Runs: 106, Wickets: 9

Matches: 11, Runs: 106, Wickets: 9 WBBL - Matches: 11, Runs: 211, Wickets: 13

Matches: 11, Runs: 211, Wickets: 13 The Hundred - Matches: 8, Runs: 77, Wickets: 10

Pooja Vastrakar (WBBL)

The 23-year-old Pooja has played for the Brisbane Heat in WBBL. She made her debut last year.

WBBL - Matches: 7, Runs: 32, Wickets: 2

Radha Yadav (WBBL)

Another rising spinner who represented India in 65 T20Is and took as many wickets in them at an economy of 6.58. She’s also known for her fielding. She played for Sydney Sixers in WBBL.

WBBL - Matches: 12, Runs: 43, Wickets: 9

Richa Ghosh (WBBL)

The young wicketkeeper-batter recently won a historic title with the India junior team at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Richa has played for Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL.

WBBL - Matches: 14, Runs: 162, Catches: 5

Poonam Yadav (WBBL)

The leg-spinner was part of India’s 2017 squad that finished runners-up at the ODI World Cup. Poonam has played 72 T20Is and taken 98 wickets in them at an excellent economy of 5.75. She has represented Brisbane Heat in the WBBL

WBBL - Matches: 13, Wickets: 10

Veda Krishnamurthy (WBBL)

The India batter has played for Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL.

WBBL - Matches: 9, Runs: 144

