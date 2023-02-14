WPL Auctions: Yastika Bhatia's 'Aali Re' Reaction After Mumbai Indians' 1.5 Cr Deal | WATCH

India wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the very first Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions. “Aali re, MI Paltan I am excited to be part of the family. I can’t wait to get on the field in blue and gold. Let’s get this trophy home,” she was heard saying in a video posted by the franchise’s Twitter accounts.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have bought the wicket-keeper batter, Yastika Bhatia for a whooping INR 1.50 Crore. Yastika Bhatia can be the silent assassin for MI where her wicket-keeping skills have been pretty good so far. Moreover, big names in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur & Pooja Vastarkar. The addition of Yastika Bhatia gives MI a decent option at the top of the order as she is someone who can play the role of anchor and then later capitalize on a start.

Yastika made her T20I debut in 2021 against Australia and in a short span of time, the wicket-keeper batter has been an inseparable part of the team. In India’s match against Pakistan, Yastika Bhatia gave the team a pretty good start.

Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore (USD 410,000) here on Monday.

On a day when 10 Indian players got crore-plus deals, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. Harmanpreet is also not the highest paid in her team where England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt got way more at Rs 3.20 crore.

In fact, Harmanpreet was not even among the top-six Indian buys as the second costliest player from the country is all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the star of the T20 World Cup win against Pakistan on Sunday, were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore respectively. All-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh laughed their way to the bank with Rs 1.90 crore deals each offered by MI and RCB respectively.

