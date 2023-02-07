WPL 2023 Auction: Harmanpreet, Mandhana Among 24 Players Slotted in INR 50 Lakh Base Price Category

The BCCI has announced the list of players who will go under the hammer on February 13 in the first Women’s Premier League Auction. After the pathbreaking success of Indian Premier League in the last 15 seasons, the Indian cricket board has decided to take a big step in women’s cricket as the five-team WPL will start from 2023 in Mumbai this March.

A big number of 1525 players registered their names to play in the first season of Women’s Premier League but the board has to cut short to 409 which will go under the hammer in Mumbai next Monday.

Also Read |WPL Auction to Take Place in Mumbai on February 13

“Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations," the BCCI said in a statement.

Unlike IPL where the highest base price for a player is INR 2 Crore, in the first season of WPL the highest bracket is set at INR 50 Lakh. The biggest stars in women’s cricket including India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have put their names in the INR 50 Lakh price bracket. A total of 11 Indian players are up for grabs starting from the highest base price while 13 overseas starts including Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine are placed in the same category.

In the IPL 2023 Auction, the all-rounders turned out to be the Most Valuable players as Sam Curran (INR 18.5 crore), Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore) and Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore) broke the bank as the franchise tried to hire more multi-dimensional players in the squad. It is expected to be the same in the WPL Season 1 auction which will be held on February 13.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A Brief History Of India vs Australia Epic Test Rivalry

Meanwhile, players like Harmanpreet and Mandhana are expected to hit pay dirt as the franchises will look to sign an Indian captain for the inaugural season to set a template.

Players Registered in INR 50 Lakh Base Price Bracket: Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt, Alyssa Healy, Danielle Wyatt, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Sinalo Jafta, Renuka Singh, Loryn Phiri, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Darcie Brown, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin.

Get the latest Cricket News here