'WPL will Help Our Women Cricketers Shine on Global Stage': BCCI President Roger Binny

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the list of bidders for the five franchises that will feature in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Indian cricket board had issued an Invitation to Tender to acquire the right to own and operate 5 franchises in the WPL. Pursuant to the tender process, various interested parties submitted their bids for the WPL franchises.

The five successful bidders for the inaugural season of WPL include Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd (Delhi) and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd. (Lucknow).

BCCI president Roger Binny believes the WPL will pave the way for development at the grassroots level and get more women cricketers to play the game.

“I congratulate the winners for making successful bids to own WPL teams. The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. It will pave the way for development at the grassroots level with the inclusion of more women cricketers. I would also like to congratulate the BCCI team for the smooth execution of the auction process. I’m confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage,” Binny was quoted as saying in the official release.

BCCI Vice-President, Mr Rajeev Shukla said, “This is the beginning of a new era of inclusivity where our women cricketers will get the unique opportunity to develop, thrive and excel at the global stage with the WPL. It fills my heart with pride to see this transformation happen in women’s cricket in such an affirmative way. This is truly going to set a benchmark for women’s cricket. A hearty congratulations to the new owners.”

Chairman, IPL Governing Council, Mr Arun Singh Dhumal said, “I would like to congratulate and welcome all the winners to WPL. It’s an honour and pleasure to see the response we have received from the participants to invest in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. This is a strong testament to the value women’s cricket can offer and with this, there will be a central pool of self-sustaining resources for Women’s cricket. I’m certain that women’s cricket will reach new heights with the commencement of the WPL.”

