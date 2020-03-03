Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 March, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

322/8 (50.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 8: HK VS SIN

upcoming
HK HK
SIN SIN

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

Wriddhiman Saha Boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy Final

Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs.

PTI |March 3, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Wriddhiman Saha Boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy Final

India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday included in Bengal's squad for their Ranji Trophy final starting on March 9.

Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs.

India's number one wicket-keeper Saha has recovered from a surgery on his right ring finger which he had sustained during the historic Day/Night Eden Test against Bangladesh.

However, he was not included the playing XI in India's recent 0-2 debacle in New Zealand.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches.

The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which beat Karnataka in the semifinal.

Bengal pace attack brilliantly complemented Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten 149 to thrash a star-studded Karnataka by 174 runs inside four days and make their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years.

Bengal will face the winners of the other semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat in an away match.

Bengal cricket teamRanji Trophy finalWriddhiman Saha

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

SIN v HK
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more