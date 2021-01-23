Wriddhiman Saha Clears the Air Again, Says There is No Rivalry or Competition With Rishabh Pant

In recent times, Team India has had to make tough choices picking their wicket-keeper going into Tests. The call is between Wriddhiman Saha and young Rishabh Pant. From time-to-time one keeps hearing about the rivalry between the two - but the senior among the two, Saha has made it clear that there is no such issue.

In recent times, Team India has had to make tough choices picking their wicket-keeper going into Tests. The call is between Wriddhiman Saha and young Rishabh Pant. From time-to-time one keeps hearing about the rivalry between the two - but the senior among the two, Saha has made it clear that there is no such issue.

ALSO READ - WATCH - Ajinkya Rahane Refuses to Cut 'Kangaroo Cake' After Returning from Successful Australia Tour

In the series against Australia, while Saha got the nod over Pant in first Test at Adelaide, the latter was picked for the next three Tests. Pant made the most of this opportunity and was India's highest run-getter in the series.

"You can ask him (Pant), we have a friendly relationship and help each other whoever gets into the XI. Personally, there's no conflict with him," Saha said after returning home following the historic Test series win in Australia.

"I dont' see who is No.1 or 2... Team will give a chance to those who do better. I will continue to do my job. Selection is not in my hands, it's up to the management.

"No one learns algebra in class I. You always go step by step. He is giving his best and will definitely improve. He has matured and proved himself. In the long run, it augurs well for the Indian team.

ALSO READ - Greg Chappell Takes Dig at Aussie Youngsters, Says Will Pucovski & Cameron Green Are Still in Primary School Compared to Indians

"The way he has shown his intent after being sidelined from his favourite T20 and ODI formats was really exceptional," he added.

Saha also conceded that Pant was preferred over him in the remaining three Tests because of his failure with the bat at the Adelaide Oval.

"I was unable to score runs that's why Pant got the chance. It's as simple as that. I always focused on improving my skills...It's the same approach now," he said.