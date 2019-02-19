starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

upcoming
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

Thu, 30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Wriddhiman Saha Included in Four-day Team; Rishabh Pant in One-day Team Against WI 'A'

Cricketnext Staff |May 16, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Wriddhiman Saha Included in Four-day Team; Rishabh Pant in One-day Team Against WI 'A'

Ishan Kishan will lead a strong India A side in a two-match four-day series while Priyank Panchal will captain the 50-over team against Sri Lanka A, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday (May 14).

The squad for the multi-day series boasts the likes of Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda and Shreyas Gopal among others. The first match of series will get underway from May 25 in Belgaum, Karnataka before the two teams move to Hubli for the second game which starts June 1.

India A and Sri Lanka A will then lock horns in a five-match one-day series will begin from June 6 in Hubli and end on June 15 in Belgaum. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Chahar, Siddhesh Lad and Rinku Singh will be some of the star attractions in the 50-over games.

The Indian national selectors also picked India A teams for their tour to the Caribbean. The sides will play three four-day and five one-day matches against West Indies A starting July 11 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Manish Pandey will lead the four-day side while Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the 50-over team. Test specialists Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari have been named in both squads. Interestingly, Wriddhiman Saha has been picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the squad for the multi-day games while K.S. Bharat is the second-choice keeper. Pant has been named in the squad for the 50-over games.

This tour could be the perfect opportunity for Saha to impress the selectors having lost his place in the Test team to Pant after he injured his shoulder.

Former India legspinner Narendra Hirwani, domestic cricket stalwart Sitanshu Kotak and ex-India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav will be the bowling, batting and fielding coaches respectively for both the series.

Squad for 2 multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Prashant Chopra

Squad for 5 one-day matches against Sri Lanka A: PK Panchal (C), AR Easwaran, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, KS Bharat (WK), Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, A Sarwate, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel

Squad for 5 one-day matches against West Indies A: Manish Pandey (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Squad for 1st & 2nd multi-day matches against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), PK Panchal, AR Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

Squad for 3rd multi-day match against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

india aPantsahashreyas gopalshreyas iyer

Related stories

IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
Abhimanyu Sen | May 10, 2019, 1:48 PM IST

IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal

Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
Siddhartha Vaidyanathan | April 24, 2019, 5:06 PM IST

Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius

Don't Consider Pant as My Competition: Saha
Abhimanyu Sen | February 19, 2019, 6:26 PM IST

Don't Consider Pant as My Competition: Saha

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Thu, 30 May, 2019

SA v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol
All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more