Wriddhiman Saha Included in Four-day Team; Rishabh Pant in One-day Team Against WI 'A'

Ishan Kishan will lead a strong India A side in a two-match four-day series while Priyank Panchal will captain the 50-over team against Sri Lanka A, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday (May 14).
The squad for the multi-day series boasts the likes of Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda and Shreyas Gopal among others. The first match of series will get underway from May 25 in Belgaum, Karnataka before the two teams move to Hubli for the second game which starts June 1.
India A and Sri Lanka A will then lock horns in a five-match one-day series will begin from June 6 in Hubli and end on June 15 in Belgaum. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Chahar, Siddhesh Lad and Rinku Singh will be some of the star attractions in the 50-over games.
The Indian national selectors also picked India A teams for their tour to the Caribbean. The sides will play three four-day and five one-day matches against West Indies A starting July 11 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Manish Pandey will lead the four-day side while Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the 50-over team. Test specialists Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari have been named in both squads. Interestingly, Wriddhiman Saha has been picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the squad for the multi-day games while K.S. Bharat is the second-choice keeper. Pant has been named in the squad for the 50-over games.
This tour could be the perfect opportunity for Saha to impress the selectors having lost his place in the Test team to Pant after he injured his shoulder.
Former India legspinner Narendra Hirwani, domestic cricket stalwart Sitanshu Kotak and ex-India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav will be the bowling, batting and fielding coaches respectively for both the series.
Squad for 2 multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Prashant Chopra
Squad for 5 one-day matches against Sri Lanka A: PK Panchal (C), AR Easwaran, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, KS Bharat (WK), Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, A Sarwate, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel
Squad for 5 one-day matches against West Indies A: Manish Pandey (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
Squad for 1st & 2nd multi-day matches against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), PK Panchal, AR Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan
Squad for 3rd multi-day match against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan
