'Saha One of the Best Keepers in World; Has to Sit Out Since Pant has Come a Long Way With His Batting'

India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik would be touring England, for the WTC final and the five-Test series against the hosts, but as a commentator this time around. Since 2018, a few things have changed in Team India. From a debutant in that series, to now the mainstay of the middle-order Rishabh Pant seems to have come a long way. In an interview with Cricketnext, Karthik talked about his new role, and of course, Pant.

“I am very excited (about the new innings as commentator). It is something that is very new to me. I’m looking forward to this stint. I am really happy to be a part of this new journey,” Karthik told Cricketnext.

In the 2018 tour, Karthik was a part of the team as well, and he managed to play a couple of Tests too. “Yes, I toured England the last time India played Tests there. It was a very interesting and a hard-fought series. I tried my best but it did not happen the way I envisioned. But, that is part and parcel of life. Just the fact that I came back and played after a long time, I was so happy. Things could have gone much better than they did, but that is the beauty of this sport and I have no regrets at all.”

Speaking of Pant, he said, “Rishabh Pant is a great case of what confidence can do to you. The fact that he has done so well in the IPL and for India ‘A’, you can see the confidence coming off every time he plays for the country. Now he has grown and become one of those front-runners in the batting where you can see a lot of the international teams talking about him saying they fear him a lot because he could change the game in a session and that is a great place for India to be. Wriddhiman Saha is a phenomenal wicketkeeper. To me, he is one of the best ’keepers in the world. It’s just that Pant has come a long way with his batting and contributed so much that has made Saha sit outside the team.”

