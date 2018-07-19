Wriddhiman Saha Likely to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Decision by End of Week

Speaking to CricketNext, a source in the know of developments said: "He is at the NCA and while the thumb has healed, the shoulder injury has been aggravated. It could be a case of the injury point in the shoulder going numb due to lack of mobility. A call will be taken on whether he has to undergo surgery or not only by the end of the week. If he does have a surgery done, it will take a while for him to get back on the field."
A BCCI official has blamed it on the NCA. “Wriddhiman’s rehabilitation has been completely goofed up. The NCA physio has bungled it. Now only a surgery can put him back on track. Once he is done with surgery, he will not touch the bat for at least two months and then the rehab will start,” the official said.
Saha was left out of the squad for the Test series against England and the general thought was that he didn’t recover from the thumb injury he sustained during the IPL. The injury also saw him BCCI also did not reveal details about the extent of his injury. While he was seen wearing a soft plaster till last week has reportedly injured his shoulder.
Saha took to social media to express that he has been going through a rough phase and expects to comeback stronger.
The shoulder injury is supposed to have happened during the tour of South Africa earlier in the year.
“Saha first sustained a shoulder injury during the tour of South Africa while taking a catch. But it was a niggle and didn’t bother him. He left the tour because of a hamstring trouble,” the official said. “Now since keepers don’t need to throw from deep, so during the IPL, Saha didn’t bother and played with that injury. But the pain didn’t go away. He thought that possibly he could play against England with a good rehab at NCA and take it from there. But at NCA, training under a senior physio aggravated it further.”
The question that is being raised now is whether the physio had given a report about the actual extent of Saha’s injury. The BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was not made aware of the situation by the NCA or the selection committee. It is the norm that that secretary be updated with all relevant information ahead of a selection meeting.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: July 19, 2018, 1:43 PM IST