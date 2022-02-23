Wriddhiman Saha Receives an Outpouring of Support

Wriddhiman Saha has received an outpouring of support after sharing a screenshot of messages he received from a journalist following the Indian selection committee’s decision to drop him from the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Veteran Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya wrote a letter to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly about Wriddhiman Saha. Ashok Bhattacharya is shocked that Wriddhiman Saha has been dropped from the Indian team. He has sent a letter to the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly, requesting a reconsideration of the decision. Ashok Bhattacharya said, "Wriddhiman of Siliguri has been deprived. Earlier, when this happened to Sourav Ganguly, we all protested. Even today I am not moving away from the path of protest. The reason for Wriddhiman exclusion from the team was not clear."

The veteran leftist leader said, "A lot of cricketers don’t have fitness like Wriddhiman. And there is no question on his performance. He also batted well in the last Test match. The wicket-keeping is great. ‘ Then why Papali (Nickname of Wriddhiman Saha) is not in the team? Let the Indian Cricket Board reconsider the matter." Ashok Bhattacharya has always had a good relationship with Sourav Ganguly. Sources said that he had personally sent the letter to Ganguly.

Wriddhiman’s childhood coach Jayanta Majumder was also disappointed after Wriddhi was dropped from the team. He claimed that there is a hint of conspiracy behind Wriddhi’s omission in the Sri Lanka series. Retirement is important in all cases, that’s right. But why there are other methods in the case of Wriddhiman? Many cricketers of his age are in the national team now. And his fitness and performance is good. The selectors are not saying anything. Jayanta Majumder that’s why can’t accept the decision to remove Wriddhiman Saha from the national team.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Wriddhiman Saha tweeted, "I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude. My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name."

