Wriddhiman Saha Set to Join India Squad For UK Tour After Testing Negative For COVID-19
Wriddhiman Saha had tested positive for coronavirus while in SRH bio-bubble before IPL 2021 was suspended.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 8:03 AM IST
India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has reportedly tested negative for cornavirus while in quarantine clearing they way for him to join the rest of the Test squad announced by the BCCI earlier this month for the UK tour. Though Saha was named in the 20-man Test squad, his availability was subject to fitness.
Saha is one of the two specialist wicketkeepers who have been selected for the UK tour where India will first face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship before taking on England in a five-match series starting August 4. Rishabh Pant is the other wicketkeeper.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Saha has been allowed to visit his family in Kolkata after spending two weeks in quarantine in Delhi. He thus will enter the Indian cricket team’s bio-bubble in the week leading up to the departure for UK.
Saha is one of the three members of the Test squad including KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna whose availability for the tour depended on fitness. Rahul underwent surgery for appendicitis while Krishna had tested positive for coronavirus.
Last week, Saha had dispelled the rumors surrounding his health via social media. “My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context,” he had written.
The India squad is expected to assemble in Mumbai along with their families before departing for Southampton for the WTC final. There, they will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine at a team hotel which is within the premises of Ageas Bowl.
The WTC final gets underway from June 18.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking