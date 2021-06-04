Wriddhiman Saha Shares Images of His Balcony View From Southampton, SRH Teammate David Warner Responds

Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams, along with their families and supporting staff, reached England on June 3 in a charted plane. Led by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, India’s men’s cricket team is all set to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which is starting from June 18.

Ahead of the match, the team was taken to Southampton, where they will be staying in isolation before starting their outdoor training.

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who managed to accompany his team, shared few images from his hotel room’s balcony. Saha was one of the cricketers who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and underwent isolation and medication. But the wicketkeeper-batsman was declared fit to travel to the UK.

Saha took to Instagram to share the images and asked fans’ thoughts on the view from his room balcony. The view visible from the balcony was that of a cricket field. Minutes after he uploaded the images, Saha’s Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner replied on his post. Warner asked that whether is it room number 318, along with few laughing emojis. To this, Saha replied that it was room number 354. Well, only the duo knows the secret behind these room numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wriddhiman Saha (@wriddhi)

In India’s tour to England, Saha is likely to be India’s backup wicketkeeper with Pant will in all likeliness to play the WTC final. Pant has been in outstanding form and the team India would need him in order to lay hands on the WTC trophy. In an interview with Sportskeeda last month, Saha had admitted that Pant should be given a chance to play in the finals because of his recent performances.

SRH cricketer said that Pant has done well, and he should be the first-choice keeper in England. He further said that he will keep practicing and wait for any opportunity.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here