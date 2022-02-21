Wriddhiman Saha Threat Episode: BCCI Set to Launch Thorough Investigation

The Indian cricket board is expected to launch an investigation into the allegations made by wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha that he was threatened by a journalist for not accepting a request for an interview. Saha, on Saturday, shared a screenshot from the unnamed journalist who vowed to never interview the cricketer and wrote ‘I don’t take insults kindly’.

The issue has blown into a storm with several cricketers slamming the media person for ‘sense of entitlement’ with former India head coach Ravi Shastri urging BCCI president to step into the matter.

As per a report in The Times of India, the BCCI will investigate “every single detail of what Saha has said in the interview and the tweet he shared is looked into".

The daily further quoted sources tracking the development as saying that “Saha is a contracted cricketer of the BCCI. The onus is on the Board to not let its own player down. That aside, if there is any kind of a nexus at work here, one has to look into it."

Meanwhile, Saha, after being dropped from India’s Test squad, in an interview claimed that he was given assurances by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to not worry about anything as long as he’s at the helm of affairs.

The 37-year-old Saha also revealed details of a discussions he had with Rahul Dravid in which the India head coach asked him to consider retirement.

Dravid, on his part has said he’s not hurt by the revelations and instead said Saha deserved the clarity. “I’m actually not hurt at all. I have deep respect for Wriddhi and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation came from that place. I think he deserved honesty and clarity," Dravid said on Sunday.

