Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: July 21, 2018, 8:56 AM IST
Indian fielder Wriddhiman Saha dives for a ball during a practice in Cape Town, South Africa. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Wriddhiman Saha will undergo surgery on his shoulder in Manchester by the end of July or early August as per discussions between the wicket-keeper batsman and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Saha’s wife shall accompany him and her visa application is in process as the board is looking to get the player to travel to the UK at the earliest.

Speaking to CricketNext, a source in the know of developments said that Saha was given the option to pick between Mumbai and Manchester and the keeper picked the later. The player could require anything between six to eight months before he is back playing for the country.

“He was informed by the BCCI that surgery is the only option and that he could decide between Mumbai or Manchester to get the surgery done. His wife’s visa application has been forwarded by the board and the process shall be completed at the earliest."

“The surgery will take place either at the end of this month or early next month, depending on when they finally arrive in England. It is too early to speak about his return and a call can only be taken after taking a look at his recovery speed. It could be anything between 6 to 8 months,” he said.

It was believed that a thumb injury, sustained during the IPL, had kept India’s first-choice keeper Saha out of the Test squad for the first three matches of the upcoming series against England. However, it has now emerged that Saha has a major shoulder injury. He could well be out of contention for a place in the squad for the tour to Australia at the end of the year.

The situation Saha finds himself in is being blamed on the rehabilitation process going wrong at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“Saha’s rehabilitation had been completely goofed up. The NCA physio bungled it. Once he is done with surgery, he will not touch the bat for at least two months and then the rehab will start,” the official said.

Saha is supposed to have sustained the shoulder injury during the tour of South Africa earlier in the year.

First Published: July 21, 2018, 8:14 AM IST
