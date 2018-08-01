Wriddhiman Saha To Undergo Shoulder Surgery Shortly in England

Loading...
“So far so good,” Saha Tweeted. “Going for the surgery today. Thank You for all your love and good-wishes. Would like to thank @BCCI for all the necessary arrangements. Will soon be back on the field! #thankyou.”
So far so good. Going for the surgery today. Thank You for all your love and good-wishes. Would like to thank @BCCI for all the necessary arrangements. Will soon be back on the field! #thankyou pic.twitter.com/2KB7Katydh— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 1, 2018
Saha has been facing injury problems since the tour of South Africa, and had returned early to nurse his hamstring. During the IPL, Saha suffered a thumb injury that kept him out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.
It was later discovered that Saha was carrying a shoulder injury that ruled him out of contention for the tour of England. It was reliably learnt that Saha’s injury was thought to be a minor one during the South African tour, but the rehabilitation process at the NCA was botched up.
A senior BCCI official, speaking to Cricketnext, had said Saha could require anything between six to eight months before he is can return to action. It is unlikely he will be fit in time for the tour to Australia that starts later in the year.
In Saha’s absence, Dinesh Karthik is keeping wickets for India with 20-year old Rishabh Pant selected as his back-up. Saha has played 32 Tests so far, scoring 1164 runs with three centuries. He has taken 75 catches and effected 10 stumpings.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Patel Not Karthik Should Have Replaced Injured Saha For Tests: Mongia
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
WATCH | England Need to be Consistent in at Least Three Games, Says Alastair Cook
WATCH | Patel Not Karthik Should Have Replaced Injured Saha For Tests: Mongia
First Published: August 1, 2018, 6:09 PM IST