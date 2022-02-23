'Wrong Reports Were Published in Newspapers': After Wriddhiman Saha, Another Former India Wicketkeeper Claims He Was a Victim of Injustice

Wriddhiman Saha’s recent revelation regarding his international future seems to have open a can of worms with a former India wicketkeeper-batter now claiming to have been unceremoniously ousted from the team despite being ‘at the pinnacle’ of his career. Saha recently revealed head coach Rahul Dravid has told him to consider retirement before the veteran was dropped from the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home.

Saha also claimed he was given an assurance by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that as long as he’s at the helm of affairs, the wicketkeeper won’t have to worry about his place.

Syed Kirmani, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, has said like Saha, he too faced injustice during his career but nobody talks about it. “Saha has got tremendous competition around him with all the youngsters performing well in the IPL and other limited-overs matches. He’s obviously very sad, but every cricketer has to go through the ups and downs, right? We don’t know what the selection committee and the team management think about the player. I have also been a victim of injustice, but nobody talks about it,” Kirmani told SportsKeeda.

Kirmani, who played 88 Tests and 49 ODIs between 1976 and 1988, claims there was a campaign against him in the media with wrong reports being published to give an impression he was committing errors on the field.

“I don’t know. I was at the pinnacle of my career around that time. Yet, I was dropped from both the Test and ODI teams for no fault of mine. There was no competition around me. I played 88 Tests and was the saviour of India’s ODI team on many occasions. Do you know, wrong reports were published in the newspapers suggesting that I was performing poorly? While somebody else would drop a catch in the slip cordon, they [the media] would publish my photograph and insinuate that Kirmani had dropped a catch or missed a stumping,” he claimed.

“I’ve always been a fighter. My own state [Karnataka] removed me from the team when I wanted to stage a comeback and honour my country. That’s why I was forced to move to the Railways team. The then secretary of the Karnataka State Cricket Association [KSCA] said, ‘Oh, so you’re going to the Railways? Let’s see how you perform there.’ Is that how you talk to a World Cup winner and someone who has always been a team man?" he added.

