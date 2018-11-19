Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev

Loading...
Speaking to NDTV, Kapil said, “He has experience. If he can help the team with his experience, the job is done. But one thing everyone should understand that he is not 20, and he is not going to be 20 again. So whatever he brings to the table, if he can make himself available and he can play good cricket, he is an asset to the team. Only his fitness is important and I wish he keeps on playing more matches.
"I think whatever he has done, he's done a great job. But I think the bad part is we are expecting the same 20-year-old Dhoni, which is not going to work," he added.
Kapil also expressed his views about skipper Virat Kohli’s statement that coach Ravi Shastri is not a “Yes Man”. Asked if Shastri was the right man for the top job, he said, “If the captain and the team is happy, why should we question somebody? If the team is happy and he is doing a good job, good luck to him."
The 1983 World Cup winning captain also gave the success mantra to Indian women’s team, who have made it to the semi-final of the World T20 in the Caribbean.
"I think they should go with a positive frame of mind. Even if they don't win, it doesn't matter. What matters is how you play. If they play as a unit and make less mistakes, they will win the tournament.”
First Published: November 19, 2018, 1:21 PM IST