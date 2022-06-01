WS vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, June 01, 07:00 PM IST

WS vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Western Storm and South East Stars: South East Stars will go up against South East Stars on Wednesday in the upcoming Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match at the County Ground in Bristol.

South East Stars have done an excellent job in the T20 league so far. They have lost just one game while winning three matches. The team will be riding on confidence on Wednesday as they are on a two-match winning streak. South East Stars defeated Western Storm and Central Sparks in their last two games by seven wickets and ten runs.

Western Storm, on the other hand, have won two out of four league games. With nine points, they are sitting at third place. The team secured a fabulous victory in its last game against Sunrisers. Western Storm recorded a win by 41 runs as they defended 169 runs with ease.

Ahead of the match between Western Storm and South East Stars, here is everything you need to know:

WS vs SES Telecast

Western Storm vs South East Stars game will not be telecast in India

WS vs SES Live Streaming

The WS vs SES fixture will be streamed live on the Western Storm and South East Stars’ youtube channels.

WS vs SES Match Details

Western Storm and South East Stars will play against each other at the County Ground in Bristol at 07:00 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

WS vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Bryony Smith

Vice-Captain – Aylish Cranstone

Suggested Playing XI for WS vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natasha Wraith

Batters: Sophie Luff, Katie George, Aylish Cranstone

All-rounders: Danielle Gibson, Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Claire Nicholas, Kalea Moore, Danielle Gregory

WS vs SES Probable XIs:

Western Storm: Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Sophia Smale, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Natasha Wraith

South East Stars: Danielle Gregory, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alexa Stonehouse, Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Freya Davies, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones

