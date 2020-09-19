- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
News
WS vs SUN Dream11 Predictions, English Women’s 50 Over,Western Storm vs Sunrisers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
WS vs SUN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WS vs SUN Dream11 Best Picks / WS vs SUN Dream11 Captain / WS vs SUN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: September 19, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
WS vs SUN Dream11 Predictions, English Women’s 50 Over,Western Storm vs Sunrisers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Western Storm will play host to Sunrisers in the English Women’s 50 Overs South Group fixture on Saturday, September 19. The English Women’s 50 Overs Western Storm vs Sunrisers fixture will be played at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester. In their previous outing, Western Storm were handed a 32-run defeat by Southern Wipes. Meanwhile, Sunrisers failed to prove their mettle against Sout East Stars and lost the match by six wickets. As per the English Women’s 50 Overs points table, Western Storms are sitting on the second slot with six points from five games. On the other hand, Sunrisers, who are bottom-placed, haven’t scored a single point in the tournament.
The English Women’s 50 Overs Western Storm vs Sunrisers will kick off at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Western Storm vs Sunrisers Live Streaming
All matches of English Women’s 50 Over can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Western Storm vs Sunrisers: Match Details
September 19 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for western Storm vs Sunrisers
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for Western Storm vs Sunrisers captain: S Luff
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for Western Storm vs Sunrisers vice-captain: G Hennessy
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for Western Storm vs Sunrisers wicketkeeper: N Wraith
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for Western Storm vs Sunrisers batsmen: G Hennessy, C Griffith, S Luff
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for Western Storm vs Sunrisers all-rounders: E Edgcomb, J Gardner, F Morris, N Dattani
English Women’s 50 Over WS vs SUN Dream11 team for Western Storm vs Sunrisers bowlers: K Wolfe, E Thorpe, S Hutchins
WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Western Storm playing 11 against Sunrisers: S Luff (C), N Wraith (WK), F Morris, L Parfitt, G Hennessy, N Holland, A Griffiths, E Edgcombe, E Corney, L Filer, S Hutchins
WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Sunrisers playing 11 against Western Storm: A Carr (C & WK), C Griffith, A Macleod, N Dattani, H Brown, K Castle, J Gardner, G Scrivens, K Midwood, S Patel, K Wolfe
