WS vs SUN Dream11 Predictions, English Women’s 50 Over,Western Storm vs Sunrisers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Western Storm will play host to Sunrisers in the English Women’s 50 Overs South Group fixture on Saturday, September 19. The English Women’s 50 Overs Western Storm vs Sunrisers fixture will be played at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester. In their previous outing, Western Storm were handed a 32-run defeat by Southern Wipes. Meanwhile, Sunrisers failed to prove their mettle against Sout East Stars and lost the match by six wickets. As per the English Women’s 50 Overs points table, Western Storms are sitting on the second slot with six points from five games. On the other hand, Sunrisers, who are bottom-placed, haven’t scored a single point in the tournament.

The English Women’s 50 Overs Western Storm vs Sunrisers will kick off at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Western Storm vs Sunrisers Live Streaming

All matches of English Women’s 50 Over can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Western Storm vs Sunrisers: Match Details

September 19 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester

WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Western Storm playing 11 against Sunrisers: S Luff (C), N Wraith (WK), F Morris, L Parfitt, G Hennessy, N Holland, A Griffiths, E Edgcombe, E Corney, L Filer, S Hutchins

WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over, Sunrisers playing 11 against Western Storm: A Carr (C & WK), C Griffith, A Macleod, N Dattani, H Brown, K Castle, J Gardner, G Scrivens, K Midwood, S Patel, K Wolfe