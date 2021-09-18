WS vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, September 18, 03:00 pm IST

WS vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Western Storm and Sunrisers: Western Storm will be up against Sunrisers in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on September 18, Saturday, at 03:00 pm IST at the County Ground, Bristol. Entering the contest,Sunrisers will be the favorites to win the game. Both Western Storm and Sunrisers have failed to put up a good show in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021.

Western Storm have secured victory in just two out of six league games so far. After losing their four matches, the team is sitting at the sixth position in the points table. Storm are coming into the Saturday match after defeating Lightning by 62 runs in theirrecent match. The team will now be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum to stay relevant in the competition.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are languishing at the rock-bottom in the points table. The team are still looking to score their first victory in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 as they have lost all their six matches so far. Sunrisers were outplayed by Southern Vipers in their last game by one run.

Ahead of the match between Western Storm and Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

WS vs SUN Telecast

The Western Storm vs Sunrisers match will not be telecasted in India.

WS vs SUN Live Streaming

The WS vs SUN match is available to be streamed live on Western Storm and Sunrisers’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.

WS vs SUN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 18 at the County Ground in Bristol. The game will start at 03:00 pm IST.

WS vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Fi Morris

Vice-Captain:Natasha Wraith

Suggested Playing XI for WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natasha Wraith

Batsmen: Sophie Luff, Cordelia Griffith, Lauren Parfitt, Naomi Dattani

All-rounders: Fi Morris, Heather Knight, Kelly Castle

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Joanne Gardner, Lauren Filer

WS vs SUN Probable XIs:

Western Storm: Katie George, Emma Corney, Heather Knight, Fi Morris, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith, Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Anya Shrubsole

Sunrisers: Fran Wilson, Alice Macleod, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Kelly Castle, Mady Villiers, Kate Coppack, Grace Scrivens, Katie Midwood, Joanne Gardner

