WS vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, June 12, 05:30 pm IST

WS vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Western Storm and Southern Vipers:Western Storm will be up against Southern Vipers in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on June 12, Saturday, at 05:30 pm IST at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Entering the contest,Southern Vipers will be the favorites to win the game.

Western Storm have featured in three fixtures in the competition thus far. They are sitting at the sixth position on the points table with one victory and two defeats. They lost their last match against the South East Stars by six wickets.

Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have performed well in the Championship. Vipers are placed at the third slot on the points table after winning two out of their league matches. In their last match, Vipers were outplayed by Central Sparks.

Ahead of the match between Western Storm and Southern Vipers; here is everything you need to know:

WS vs SV Telecast

The Western Storm vs Southern Vipers match will not be telecasted in India.

WS vs SV Live Streaming

The match between WS vs SV is available to be streamed live on Western Storm and Southern Vipers’s websites and their respective YouTube channel.

WS vs SV Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The game will start at 05:30 pm IST.

WS vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Georgia Hennessey

Vice-Captain- Danni Wyatt

Suggested Playing XI for WS vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nat Wraith

Batsmen: Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Charlotte Dean, Georgia Hennessey, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Taylor

WS vs SV Probable XIs:

Western Storm: Sophie Luff (C), Fi Morris, Nat Wraith (WK), Georgia Hennessey, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Lauren Parfitt, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Niamh Holland

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (C), Danni Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Cassidy McCarthy

