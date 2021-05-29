WS vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, May 29 3:00 pm IST

WS vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Match between Western Storm vs Thunder: Western Storm will take on the Thunder in the second match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday. The match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol and will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

Western Storm will bank on the services of their English internationals — Anya Shrubsole and ace all-rounder Heather Knight – to do well in the marquee event. On the other hand, the Thunder have several experienced players in their squad including the number one T20 Bowler in International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, Sophie Ecclestone. The Thunders are hot favourites to win today’s encounter.

Kate Cross along with Ecclestone would lead Thunder’s bowling attack in the event. In the batting department, the onus will be on Georgie Boyce and Ellie Threlkeld to do well. They also have an able all-rounder in Emma Lamb.

Overall, both Western Storm and the Thunder will look to win today’s encounter to kick-start their campaign on a positive note.

Ahead of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match between Western Storm and Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

WS vs THU Telecast

Not televised in India

WS vs THU Live Streaming

The match between WS vs THU can be live-streamed on Western Storm and Thunder’s website and their respective YouTube channels.

WS vs THU Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 29 at the County Ground in Bristol. The game will start at 3:00 pm (IST).

WS vs THU captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Vice-captain: Heather Knight

WS vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ellie Threlkeld

Batsmen: Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Georgie Boyce, Daniella Collins

All-Rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Brown, Emma Lamb

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Katie George, Sophie Ecclestone

WS vs THU probable playing XI

Western Storm predicted playing XI: Nat Wraith, Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Anya Shrubsole, Katie George, Steph Hutchins.

Thunder predicted playing XI: Ellie Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Daniella Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Natalie Brown, Emma Lamb, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley (c), Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap.

