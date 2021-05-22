WTC 2021 - Playing Against India Is Like Playing Golf Against Your Boss: Former New Zealand Opener Mark Richardson

India is currently the best Test team in the world and have finished at pole position in the last five years of the annual ICC Test Rankings. While the country always boasted of supremely gifted batsmen and spinners, it is the new talent and pedigree in their fast bowling arsenal that has helped them scale unprecedented heights in Test cricket over the last few years. India has beaten Australia in two successive Away series and also came back from behind to defeat England in the home series in 2021. India will now face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting in Southampton from the 18th of June and former New Zealand opener, Mark Richardson while praising Virat Kohli and his men has compared defeating India with beating one’s boss in a golf match.

Richardson was one of the more accomplished Test openers for New Zealand and played 38 matches for them between 2000 and 2004 scoring 2776 runs at an impressive average of 44.77 with four hundreds and 19 fifties. The left-handed batsman spoke about how it was a Catch-22 situation playing against India stating that although you were allowed to win but in the right manner.

“I’d look at it from who you want to perform individually against. I look at India at the moment… and it’s like playing golf against your boss. You’re allowed to win but just in the right way. You know, we stitched them up in New Zealand a couple of times and it always felt a little bit dirty afterwards. It didn’t feel like we’d really beaten them,” quoted Richardson.

Richardon was referring to New Zealand’s 2-0 win over India at home early in 2020.

He also spoke about the Big 3 teams in international cricket today and how each one of them posed a different challenge for the opposition. Richardson added that the biggest test for New Zealand was playing against Australia.

“England, yes… they invented the game and you’re always playing for your place as a cricket team, I guess. But Australia to me was like the proving ground for a New Zealand cricketer. You went there to prove your mettle and I did it and I’ll take that to the grave actually. I’d probably still need help over what happened in Australia. I think they still hold it over us. Even the very best have underperformed against Australia,” said Richardson.

New Zealand had toured Australia in 2019-20 and were thrashed by the hosts 3-0 in the three match series receiving a big hammering in all the Tests in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Kane Williamson scored just 57 runs in 4 innings Down Under in a series where almost all the top New Zealand batsmen failed.

