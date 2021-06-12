WTC 2021: R Ashwin and Washington Sundar Stunned By Epic Djokovic-Nadal French Open Semi-Final

Noval Djokovic and Rafael Nadal produced a classic for the ages in the semi-final of the 2021 French Open in Paris. In a high quality high octane encounter, the world Number 1 Serbian came from a set down to beat the King of Clay in pulsating sets. The Indian cricket team, currently in England preparing for the WTC Final against New Zealand starting in Southampton from the 18th of June, were also in awe of the quality and intensity of tennis on display at the Roland Garros on Friday.

The two biggest compliments for the epic semi-final clash came from ace spinner R Ashwin and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

“This is not just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal," tweeted Ashwin.

It was rare what transpired in Paris on Friday - Nadal seldom loses at the French Open after being a set up. Both the players fought tooth and nail for every single point making it a spectacle for the ages and Sundar echoed these views.

Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP Bizarre Times! Inhuman effort for every single point though #NadalDjokovic @rolandgarros — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 11, 2021

“Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP. Bizarre Times! Inhuman effort for every single point though," wrote Washington Sundar before tweeting: “Intensity. Sheer passion. Absolute Delight"

Dinesh Karthik and Wasim Jaffer were also completely mesmerized by what was happening in Paris on Friday and urged all fans to watch the great encounter.

“Not bad” isn’t gonna get it done tonight , it better be GREAT . What an unbelievable game of tennis happening tonight #NadalVsDjokovic— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 11, 2021

Jaffer saw the funny side in Djokovic’s victory.

Nadal lost the semi final at #rolandgarros2021? It's a joke surely.. oh it is a Djoke #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/2tJgYcz8HG— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 12, 2021

Nadal had been beaten for the very first time in a semi-final in 14 appearances at the French Open.

Djokovic currently has 18 Grand Slam titles and is just two behind Nadal and Roger Federer who have 20 each.

