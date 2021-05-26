WTC 2021: Rohit's Hundreds, Umesh's Bowling Strike Rate & A Sri Lankan Returns With Best Bowling Figures In First Edition

The first edition of the World Test Championship has reached its climax with India and New Zealand slated to battle with each other for the prestigious trophy in the final starting in Southampton from the 18th of June. The inaugural edition started with the Ashes on the 1st of August, 2019 and will culminate with the final in England which gets underway in a little more than three weeks time.

We look back at some of the key numbers from the WTC 2019-2021.

India Had the Best Win-Loss Ratio

India has been the best team in the WTC 2019-21 winning as many as 12 of the 17 matches they have played in the competition. They lost a couple of Tests in New Zealand, the day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval to Australia and the series opener at home in Chennai against England. The 2-0 drubbing in New Zealand was the only series India lost in this period.

Australia had the second-best win-loss ratio winning 8 and losing 4 of the 14 matches they played in the period.

Bangladesh were at the bottom of the pack – they lost six of the 7 Tests they played in the WTC.

Labuschagne the Highest Run-Getter; Rohit Sharma India’s Best Batsman of the Tournament

Marnus Labuschagne has been the highest run-getter of the first WTC with 1675 runs in 13 matches. He also boasts of the highest batting average (of 72.82) in the competition and the maximum number of centuries (5).

The Australian is followed by Joe Root (1660 runs), Steven Smith (1341 runs), Ben Stokes (1334 runs) and Ajinkya Rahane (1095 runs). Only six batsmen have so far aggregated 1000-plus runs in the WTC. Apart from the five listed above, Rohit Sharma scored 1030 runs in 11 Tests in the competition.

Rohit – The Most Prolific Indian Batsman of WTC 2019-2021

Babar Azam of Pakistan had the second-highest batting average of 66.57 after Labuschagne in the inaugural edition of the WTC. Azam notched up 932 runs in 10 matches with 4 hundreds and 5 fifties.

Rohit Sharma has been India’s best batsman in the WTC. His average of 64.37 is the third-highest in the world (min. 500 runs) and his efforts include 4 hundreds and two fifties.

Rohit saw a dramatic transformation in his Test fortunes when he was pushed to open the innings for India in Tests from 2019. He immediately tasted success scoring two hundreds in the same match – 176 and 127 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam and followed that with a magnificent double hundred at Ranchi.

His highest impact knock though came against England in the second Test in Chennai. With India 0-1 down and having lost a few wickets upfront in the first innings at Chepauk, Rohit produced one of the finest hundreds under pressure on Indian soil hammering 161 off just 231 deliveries even as others failed around him.

Steve Smith follows Rohit and has a batting average of 63.85 in the competition. New Zealand’s greatest batsman and captain, Kane Williamson is at number six with an average of 58.35.

Warner’s Triple & the Trio With Two Double Hundreds

David Warner’s unbeaten 335 off just 418 deliveries in the Day-Night Adelaide Test against Pakistan in 2019 is the highest score and the only triple century of the inaugural edition of the WTC. Australia went on to win the Test by an innings.

Three batsmen – Kane Williamson, Joe Root and interestingly, India’s Mayank Agarwal have recorded two double hundreds in the WTC.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 254 is the highest score by an Indian in the WTC. The Indian captain recorded the double ton against South Africa in the second Test of the 2019 home series in Pune.

Ashwin – India’s Highest Wicket-Taker in List Dominated by Australia and England

R Ashwin and Tim Southee are the only two non-English non-Australian bowlers in the list of the ten highest wicket-takers in WTC 2019-21.

Pat Cummins has been the leading wicket-taker with 70 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 21.02 and strike rate of 47.6. Stuart Broad is at number two with 69 wickets in 17 matches at 20.08 and 43.4.

Ashwin is India’s highest wicket-taker and the third-highest overall in the WTC with 67 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 20.88 and strike rate of 46.9 including four five-wicket hauls in the competition. The off spinner gave his best performance in the home series against England returning as the highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in 4 Tests.

Tim Southee with 51 dismissals in 10 matches has been New Zealand’s most prolific bowler in the Championship.

Umesh Yadav Has the Best Bowling Strike Rate in WTC

There are as many as three Indian fast bowlers in the top 5 in terms of bowling strike rate (min. 5 Tests and 20 wickets). And that does not include Jasprit Bumrah! This is an indication of the tremendous pedigree in India’s fast bowling reserves in international cricket.

Umesh Yadav with 29 wickets in 7 matches has the best strike rate of 33.1 in the WTC – most of his high impact performances came at home in India. Kyle Jamieson follows with 36 wickets in 6 matches at a strike rate of 33.3.

Ishant Sharma (bowling strike rate of 36.3) and Mohammed Shami (39.9) are at number three and four.

Embuldeniya Returned With Best Bowling Figures in WTC

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya returned with the best bowling figures of the WTC so far. He bowled 42 overs, conceded 137 runs and picked 7 wickets in England’s first innings in the second Test in Galle in 2021.

Ashwin is the other bowler to bag 7 wickets in an innings in the WTC. He had figures of 7-145 in 46.2 overs against South Africa in the series opener in Visakhapatnam in 2019.​

