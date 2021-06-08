WTC 2021: See Who Parthiv Patel Backs To Be The Highest Scorer In The WTC Final

India will clash with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting in Southampton from the 18th of June and former India wicket-keeper batsman turned commentator and analyst, Parthiv Patel has picked none other than Cheteshwar Pujara to be the highest run-getter in this mega final.

In the Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, Parthiv predicted that the New Wall of India – the number three specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will be the leading run-getter in Southampton against a potent New Zealand attack.

“I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 – if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run scorer in this Test match.”

Pujara is regarded as a master technician and will be India’s mainstay against the swinging and seaming new Dukes ball in Southampton. He has an aggregate of 6244 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 46.59 with 18 hundreds. Pujara was in decent form on India’s last tour of England in 2018 scoring 278 runs in 8 innings with a hundred and a fifty.

Interestingly, his overall record in England is not very impressive with just 500 runs in 9 matches at an average of 29.41. However, Pujara was in fine form in Australia both in 2018-19 and 2020-21 producing a number of match-defining knocks in India’s successive triumphs Down Under.

His ability to bat out time and provide stubborn resistance will stand him in good stead in England. Parthiv is one of the most successful number three batsmen in Test cricket history with an aggregate of 5727 runs in 78 matches at an average of 47.33 with 17 hundreds from the position. He has eased into Rahul Dravid’s position and role brilliantly since his debut in 2010.

