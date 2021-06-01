WTC 2021- 'There Is Aggression And A Controlled Madness In Virat Kohli’s Captaincy': Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja hailed the performance of the Indian cricket team under the leadership of Virat Kohli and compared its domination with the great run the Pakistani team of the 1980s and 1990s had under the captaincy of the legendary Imran Khan. India are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton starting 18th June.

India have been brilliant in Test cricket in the last few months with series wins in Australia and at home against England. They are currently the number one ranked Test team in the world and have ended up in pole position at the end of the ICC annual year consecutively for the last five years. Raja praised the aggressive attitude and leadership of Kohli, comparing him to the great Imran Khan.

“India have turned into a brilliant side. There is aggression and a controlled madness in Virat Kohli’s captaincy. And I believe, the game plan is based on aggression which helps in releasing the negativity from the system and sets you free,” stated Raja.

Raja then spoke about the times Pakistan were a world-beating side in the 1980s and 1990s under the leadership of Imran Khan. They were second only to the great West Indies in world cricket.

“So, India is doing what we used to do under Imran Khan’s leadership. So, I feel happy. There were 2-3 boxes which India weren’t ticking earlier and they have been doing it for over a decade now. That’s why they have become one of the favourite teams across the world. Wherever they tour, they win.”

Raja stated that the true test for a team was away from home in alien conditions and India had proved their mettle on two successive tours of Australia.

“Unless you don’t win overseas matches, you don’t express your command. And we see how well they performed in Australia with a B Team,” he added.

Raja further added that India were a more talented team than New Zealand with more world-class performers and hence would start favourites in the final of the World Test Championship starting in Southampton from the 18th of June.

“The sooner they acclimatise the condition, the better for Team India. New Zealand have arrived early and they do have the advantage. But overall, India is a more talented side than New Zealand. The Kiwis follow a single game plan and if it fails, they lose. Whereas India have the game plan and are also backed by natural talent. Sometimes when your game plan backfires, you win matches relying upon the natural abilities,” concluded Raja.

