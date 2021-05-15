WTC 2021: With No Bhuvneshwar India Has To Play Ishant Sharma As Third Choice Seamer In WTC Final

Former India Test batsman, Sanjay Manjrekar stirred a fierce debate on social media when he named Shardul Thakur as his choice for the third seamer in the XI for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton starting June 18. While Manjrekar backed his statement with some solid arguments it is highly unlikely that Virat Kohli would pick the 29-year old with the experience of just two Test matches for the mega final. Let us then analyze who is the best possible third bowling option for India to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Unbeatable At Home & Successive Wins In Oz Highlights of India’s Five Year Test Domination

The Ideal Choice Third Seamer Is Not Part of Squad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have been the ideal choice as the third seamer in England, particularly early in the summer for the WTC Final against New Zealand. The conditions are overcast, the pitches still fresh and the ball swings in the air and off the seam and Kumar would have been the ideal support act to Bumrah and Shami in the XI. Kumar’s ability to swing the ball both ways would have made him a handful in helpful English conditions in June.

His numbers in England also back Kumar as the choice for the third seamer. He picked 19 wickets in 5 Tests on his only tour to the Old Blighty in 2014 and returned as India’s highest wicket-taker of the series. Kumar was one of the two heroes of India’s only win in the series at Lord’s where he returned with his career-best figures of 6-82 in 31 overs in the first innings. He gave India three early wickets including the two big ones of Alastair Cook and Ian Bell. He later returned to get rid of the centurion Gary Ballance and also saw the back of Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad.

Interestingly, that match started on the 17th of July, a month later than the scheduled start of the WTC Final against New Zealand. Imagine what Kumar could have done in an even more conducive environment in June! Kumar’s bowling strike rate of 54.5 is the best for an Indian pacer in England (min. 5 matches).

Also, remarkably, Kumar’s bowling average of 18.5 and bowling strike rate of 42.2 make him the highest impact fast bowler for India between 2016 and 2018 ahead of the quartet of Bumrah, Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

But fitness issues, lower-back injuries, the rise of the quartet post 2017, emergence of new talent, his poor form in IPL 2021 and also his own unwillingness to put in the hard yards needed for the five-day game meant that Kumar did not find a ticket to England.

‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar Just Doesn’t Want to Play Test Cricket Anymore. That Drive has Gone Missing’

Who Is The Next Best Option?

The answer to this question cannot simply be to pick the ‘best’ swing bowler from the remaining bowlers in the squad which was the argument of Manjrekar. Yes, conditions in June in England might well be similar to New Zealand and the ball may swing and seam. But India does not have a ‘swing’ bowler of the pedigree of Kumar in the contingent. Shardul Thakur does swing it – yes, but does not have the same depth and class as Kumar. There is a degree of uncertainty in whether Thakur would be able to generate the same movement in England, be consistent and able to maintain the immaculate line and length which is as important as swinging the ball in England.

Also, Thakur has only played two Tests for India till the age of 29 which implies there were better fast bowlers who played for the country above him. And Virat Kohli cannot draft someone with the experience of a couple of matches into the XI of such a big match for the country on the only hope that he ‘may’ be able to swing the red cherry in those conditions.

The third seamer option has to be a bowler who is experienced, in form and also done well in similar conditions.

There is only one candidate who satisfies all these criteria – and he is the Player of the Match – the other hero of the famous win at Lord’s in 2014.

Ishant Sharma Is India’s Best Bet As Third Seamer

Like Kumar, Ishant also returned with the best bowling figures (in an innings) of his Test career at Lord’s in 2014. His 7/74 in 23 overs helped India run through the England top and middle order as the hosts folded for 223 giving India a historic win by 95 runs. What worked for Ishant then was a combination of two things – he bowled a tad full-ish pitching and mixed it up with excellent, lethal short-pitched deliveries bowled at pace. As a result, he got Ian Bell bowled, Cook caught behind and several English batsmen out playing the pull or hook to the short-ball.

That was not the only great performance Ishant displayed with the red cherry in England. He was almost unplayable in the England second innings in Birmingham in the season opener of India’s last tour to England in 2018. Ishant tormented the English top and middle order with a barrage of outswingers and inswingers and routed the home team for 180 keeping India’s hopes alive in the match.

Ishant has the experience of playing in 12 Tests in England in which he has picked 43 wickets at a strike rate of 61.3 – not great to be the lead bowler but certainly good enough to be the support act in the XI.

Ishant has also seen a revival in his Test fortunes and been a brilliant Test wicket-taker for India since 2018. He has bagged 77 wickets in just 22 matches thereafter at a stunning average of 19.72 and strike rate of 43 – both better than Bumrah and Shami! That is how good Ishant has been in this period. Ishant also has a commendable record in New Zealand – which are the closest conditions to England in June – with 28 wickets in 6 Tests at an average of 28.1 and strike rate of 47.9.

Where he scores over Umesh Yadav is on two counts. Yadav has been brilliant in India in the last few years but has not replicated his wicket-taking prowess in SENA. Also, Yadav has just played a solitary Test in England and New Zealand each.

There are no doubts that come the 18th of June, the 100-plus Test veteran Ishant Sharma will share the red cherry with Bumrah and Shami in Southampton.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here