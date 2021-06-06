WTC 2021: 'WTC Final Should Have Been A Best of Three Tests' - Yuvraj Singh

Former India limited overs’ great Yuvraj Singh has echoed Head Coach Ravi Shastri’s stand and stated that the World Test Championship (WTC) Final should be a best of three event. He added that India would be at a disadvantage as they would get into the mega clash without any match practice whereas New Zealand would have just gotten off a two-Test series in similar conditions against hosts England.

Yuvraj added that any number of net sessions or practice sessions were no substitute for real match-time and play.

“I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England. There are 8-10 practice sessions but there’s no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge,” quoted Yuvraj.

Yuvraj also highlighted the importance of the Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – to get into their groove early for India to have success in the final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England that starts in early August. He added that Rohit and Gill had both not opened in Test cricket in England and that could be a challenge against the Dukes Ball.

“Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever. They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly. In England, it’s important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful,” stated Yuvraj.

Yuvraj added that Gill showed his class and temperament in Australia producing many match-defining knocks in tough situations and that should stand him in good stead in England.

“On the other hand, Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world.”

Yuvraj further stated that India had a great Test outfit capable of beating anyone anywhere in the world but given the conditions in England and the use of the Dukes ball New Zealand were his favourites although just marginally.

“I feel India is very strong, because lately they have been performing really well away from home. They have the belief that they can win anywhere. But conditions in England will be different, then there’s the Dukes cricket ball. The players do have quite some time to get used to the conditions, so I’m backing my team but playing the Test match straightaway won’t be easy for India, New Zealand will have an edge.”

Yuvraj said that India were definitely the stronger batting unit and both the teams were at par as far as bowling prowess was concerned. The only problem for India according to him was lack of match practice in the format and to switch from IPL mode to Test mode.

“I think our batting is stronger, bowling I’d say both teams are at par. But it will be a bit difficult for the Indian players to get into the Test mode straightaway in England because they played the IPL in between,” claimed Yuvraj.

