What are India's Chances of Reaching WTC Final After Beating Australia by 6 Wickets in 2nd Test?

Team India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as they took a 2-0 lead in the series by defeating Australia by 6 wickets on Sunday, February 19. Courtesy of India’s win, there’s activity on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 standings as well.

Indian registered their 100th win over Australia courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja’s fiery spell as he picked up the Man of the Match award, for a second successive game with his 7-wicket spell.

Talking about the WTC standings, India edged closer to yet another WTC final. It’s now down to India, Australia and Sri Lanka for a place in the summit clash.

While Rohit Sharma’s side remain in second place, their PCT climbed to 64.06% with 123 points from 10 wins.

Australia remain at the top of WTC standings but their PCT dropped to 66.67%, Pat Cummins’ side have 136 points and 10 wins, same as India.

Ahead of the start of the Border Gavaskar Series 2023, India needed to win the ongoing four-match Test series 3-1, or 4-0 to confirm their berth in the final of World Test Championship which will take place at the Oval in June.

Cummins’ side needs to avoid a 4-0 whitewash to qualify for the WTC final, given Sri Lanka does not win 2-0 over New Zealand in their upcoming Test series.

After taking a 2-0 lead in Delhi, India edged closer to their second successive WTC final, as they successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Rohit’s side would eye a first-place finish by overtaking Australia, they would be looking to win the remaining two matches as well, which would seal their place in the final.

South Africa are now officially out of the race for the WTC final, leaving just India, Australia and Sri Lanka to fight it out among themselves.

