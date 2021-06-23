WTC Final: 2019 World Cup Was Tough, But This Makes Up for That-Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has etched his name in the annals of New Zealand cricket when he hit the winning shot of the ICC World Test Championship at Southampton’s Hampshire Bowl. Taylor launched Mohammed Shami towards the square leg boundary. Taylor was part of the NZ side which went onto lose the World Cup final against England two years back, he confessed winning the WTC will act as a soothing balm.

“2019 World Cup was something very tough for us, this makes up for that. Will sink in a little bit more with time. Family, friends and all the sacrifices they have made for us, this is also for them," he said at the post-match presentation.

“Still sinking in (the feeling being crowned World Champions), but it’s been a long way. Long journey over a couple of years. Lot of rain for a couple days here, but I thought the way team fought from Day 1 and to be with Kane - who has been a fantastic leader for this team for a long time, to be out there in a pressure situation is something I wouldn’t forget. It would have to be a highlight to say you are a world champions. Start of my career we probably didn’t think we there with this quality, but we built a team and stuck together. This is probably for the fans, stuck with us through thick and thin. Hopefully few Kiwis waking up to be proud of us," he added.

“It wasn’t easy to start (when he went in to bat today) and Kane kept reiterating that stick in there it will get easier. Classy Indian side, never gave up. They put us under a lot of pressure. I said to Kane I felt like I had to get forward, definitely took off. World class bowler, thanks to my helmet for saving me. Something I won’t forget and nice to carry through to the end. I won’t forget that," he signed off.

