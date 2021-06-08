WTC Final 2021: 'I Think New Zealand Will Have A 55-45 Advantage' - Irfan Pathan's Prediction For The WTC Final

India will clash with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting in Southampton from the 18th of June and the analysts and pundits have started to make their predictions. Former India left-arm seamer has stuck his neck out and given New Zealand the edge while Scott Styris predicted that his country will win by six wickets. However, Parthiv Patel had a different take on the matter!

On the Star Sports show, CRICKET CONNECTED, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Parthiv Patel and Ajit Agarkar shared their predictions for the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Pathan backed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to be the highest scorer and gave the edge to his team. In terms of bowling, he stated that the highest wicket-taker would be one of Trent Boult or Mohammed Shami.

Williamson has been in great form with the bat and has scored 1264 runs in 14 matches at a stunning average of 66.52 since 2019 including 5 hundreds. Shami has one of the best bowing strikes rates in the world in this time-frame.

“WTC Final, it’s the biggest Test match ever. I think New Zealand will have a 55-45 advantage. I also think Kane Williamson will be the highest scorer. And, in terms of highest wicket-taker – it will be between Trent Boult and Mohammad Shami,” quoted Pathan,

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris was more specific with his numbers and even predicted the margin of win for the victorious team – he backed New Zealand to win by six wickets. He also stated that Devon Conway – who scored a double hundred against England on Test debut at Lord’s – will be the highest scorer of the match while also picking Boult to be the leading wicket-taker.

“I think New Zealand will win and they will win by 6 wickets. I think Devon Conway is going to be the highest run scorer and Trent Boult will get the most wickets.”

Parthiv Patel, feeling that India was being left out, supported his team and backed them to win the mega contest. He also picked Shami to be the most dangerous Indian bowler in English conditions.

“I will put cricketing logic aside and I will back India to win this Test match. I think Mohammad Shami holds the key to the Indian bowling attack. Yes, Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have been bowling and preparing well, but I think Mohammad Shami is key. The way he has been bowling in England and he has done really well in all conditions.”

Ajit Agarkar was a little more diplomatic but gave New Zealand the slight edge going into the final. He made an interesting choice for the highest run-getter picking Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his man. Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his Test career but was in devastating form when India last toured England in 2018. Shami seemed to be the unanimous choice for the leading wicket-taker and he was also pipped by Agarkar to have the maximum impact with the ball in Southampton.

“It’s a difficult one to pick – who is going to win it. I think New Zealand might just start favourites in this one. For the leading run getter, I will go with Virat Kohli. I think he showed us what he could do in England – the second time he toured – even under difficult conditions and he’d want to be the man to stand up for India. I think Mohammad Shami will be the highest wicket taker. I think Bumrah’s rise has been rapid, but to me Mohammad Shami has been India’s number one bowler, certainly in Test cricket and the conditions don’t matter to him.”​

