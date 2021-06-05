WTC Final 2021 - 'Just Push The Ball Rather Than Going For The Big Drives' - Dilip Vengsarkar's Advice To Team India In England

The Indian Men’s cricket team has arrived in England for a three and a half month long tour which will commence with the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand starting in Southampton from the 18th of June. Test great and the former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar gave Virat Kohli and his men some invaluable advice asking them not to go for the big-booming drives and instead focus on just pushing the ball in England.

Vengsarkar scored 6868 runs in 116 Tests for India at an average of 42.13 with 17 hundreds. He had an excellent record in England with an aggregate of 960 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48 with 4 hundreds. He was particularly in devastating form in the 1986 series where he scored 360 runs in 3 matches including two hundreds.

Vengsarkar, speaking from experience, cautioned the Indian batsmen against playing the big fancy drives in England and instead told them to focus on playing the ball with soft hands.