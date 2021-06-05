- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
WTC Final 2021 - 'Just Push The Ball Rather Than Going For The Big Drives' - Dilip Vengsarkar's Advice To Team India In England
Test great and former chief of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has cautioned the Indian batsmen from going for the extravagant drives in England. He also emphasized the importance of practice matches before a major Test series or tournament overseas.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 5, 2021, 3:49 PM IST
The Indian Men’s cricket team has arrived in England for a three and a half month long tour which will commence with the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand starting in Southampton from the 18th of June. Test great and the former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar gave Virat Kohli and his men some invaluable advice asking them not to go for the big-booming drives and instead focus on just pushing the ball in England.
Vengsarkar scored 6868 runs in 116 Tests for India at an average of 42.13 with 17 hundreds. He had an excellent record in England with an aggregate of 960 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48 with 4 hundreds. He was particularly in devastating form in the 1986 series where he scored 360 runs in 3 matches including two hundreds.
Dinesh Karthik Interview: India Need a Finisher And I Back Myself To Do The Job Over & Over Again
“The thing is that once you get acclimatized, the important factor is that, to counter the extra movement, especially off the wicket, it’s important to stay side-on (batting stance). Don’t go for big drives to start with because the ball moves quite a bit and if you go for a big drive when you see a half volley, you are likely to end up in slips or anywhere. So just push the ball rather than going for the big drives,” quoted Vengsarkar.
The former Indian great also warned the Indian batsmen of the constantly changing conditions in England and the extra movement in the air and off the pitch.
“In England sometimes you get overcast conditions and the ball starts moving, then suddenly you get sunshine and it becomes a good batting wicket. You get different seasons in one day in England. So, you, as a batsman, are never settled. In India, once you are set and score 30 plus runs, you can score a big innings. But that doesn’t happen in England. You are never set as such, you know. The ball moves around quite a bit and you have to be careful.”
‘Virat Kohli Steps up on The Big Occasions’: Brett Lee Praises India Captain Ahead of WTC Final
India will not be playing any competitive tour matches or practice matches before the WTC final in Southampton and Vengsarkar emphasized on their importance.
“It’s important to have matches. You have practice (net sessions), but the important thing is to have matches and spend time in the middle, not just for the batsmen, but for the fast bowlers and spinners as well. By spending time in the middle, they know what length to hit,” stated Vengsarkar.
He said that the window for practice matches on overseas tours especially to SENA was getting shorter and this was a major problem and also a major reason for India not being good starters when they tour.
“That has been a problem for the past 10 years now. Look, when you go to Australia, England, and New Zealand, the conditions are so different. You need practice matches to get acclimated to the conditions. So it’s important for the BCCI also to organise more practice matches rather than having just one practice game before the start of the Test series. Otherwise, you struggle in the first Test match,” said Vengsarkar.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking