WTC Final 2021: Pick Your Indian XI For The World Test Championship Final In Southampton

India announced a 20-member squad for the four month long tour to England which commences with the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from the 18th to the 23rd of June. There were a couple of big omissions in the form of Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw. India have tasted phenomenal success in Test cricket in the last few months overcoming Australia and England showing character and resilience making strong comebacks after losing the opener in both the series.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami make a comeback into the Indian set-up after sitting out of the England series due to injury. It will be interesting to see the composition of India’s starting XI against New Zealand in Southampton. Will they persist with an out of sorts Shubman Gill at the top of the order? Will they play the sixth batsman as has been the norm overseas or will the good form of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant allow them to play the extra bowler? Also, if they decide to play the pace quartet, will they leave their greatest spinner in Test history – R Ashwin – out of the XI? He was the leading wicket-taker in the home series against England and there is a strong case to play a quality spinner against the New Zealand top-order which has at least a couple of left-handers.

WTC Final 2021: India May Go In With Both Ravindra Jadeja & R Ashwin In WTC Final Against New Zealand

India will also be concerned about the form of Ajinkya Rahane at number 5 who barring the hundred at the MCG and a fifty in Chennai has very poor numbers in Test cricket since the beginning of 2020. Jasprit Bumrah has also not been at his wicket-taking best in the IPL and bagged just four wickets in two Tests against England – India would want their pace spearhead to be at his best in England.

We give you a chance to pick your best Indian XI for the WTC final against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl. You can go with any combination you want – six specialist batsmen, a wicket-keeper and four bowlers or five specialist batsmen, a wicket-keeper, an all-rounder and four specialist bowlers. Stay Safe & Happy Voting!

​

