WTC Final 2021: Richard Illingworth & Michael Gough To Umpire The WTC Final In Southampton

The ICC has named two neutral English umpires for the final of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand starting in Southampton on June 18.

The ICC announced the list of Match Officials for the final of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand which gets underway in Southampton from the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from 18-22 June. Chris Broad will be the Match Referee while Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the on-field officials for the match.

The ICC decided to go for two neutral umpires for the mega final after being forced to officiate with local officials for the majority of the inaugural Championship due to travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Illingworth, a former England international, has been an on-field umpire in 53 Tests, 69 ODIs and 16 T20Is. Michael Gough, also from England, has stood in 19 Tests, 63 ODIs and 14 T20Is.

Richard Kettleborough, also a member of the elite panel, will be the TV umpire, and Alex Wharf of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires the fourth official.

The ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith stated that the ICC was happy to select an experienced team for the big final.

“We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship. It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best.”

The Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and Referees comprises the best umpires in the world and was first introduced in April 2002. To ensure the highest possible standards and impartial judgement, two umpires from the Emirates Elite Panel stand in almost all Test matches around the world, while one member stands with a home umpire from the Emirates International Panel of ICC Umpires for One-Day International matches.

However, this had to be modified with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with bio-bubbles, quarantines and travel restrictions forcing the ICC to go with local umpires even in the Test matches.

