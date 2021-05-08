- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
WTC Final 2021: Virat Kohli & Cheteshwar Pujara Are Very Specific In Practice: Abhimanyu Easwaran
Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is a part of the Indian contingent to England as a standby player and stated that he was looking forward to the learnings from the tour.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
India announced a strong 20-man main squad and four additional standby players for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton and the five-Test series against hosts England thereafter. One of the reserve players was Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran who has been a regular with the India A team over the last few years. Easwaran has been on the fringes for a while and was also a standby player during the home series against England. The opening batsman stated that he learnt a lot from Indian stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from being in close proximity with them during the series against England and wanted to make the most of his tour to England.
WTC Final 2021: India May Go In With Both Ravindra Jadeja & R Ashwin In WTC Final Against New Zealand
Easwaran has played 64 first-class matches and scored 4401 runs at an average of 43.57 including 13 hundreds and 18 fifties. He was the highest run-getter for Bengal in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy aggregating 861 runs in six matches.
Easwaran also has a very impressive List A record with an aggregate of 2875 runs in 61 innings at an average of 48.72 and strike rate of 82.4 with 6 hundreds and 18 fifties.
The right-hander said that he learnt a lot from sharing space with Indian greats like Kohli, Pujara and Rohit Sharma during the home series against England and was impressed by their rigour and discipline.
“We had only heard about it. We got to know how Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara practice. They are very specific. They just do what they would be doing in the match. And when you actually see them do the same thing the next day, it feels great.”
India Tour of England 2021: Stint as Net Bowler in MI & Interaction With Zaheer Khan Helped Arzan Nagwaswalla
Easwaran added that his aim was to constantly improve himself as a batsman and that is what he would set out to do on the England tour. He further stated that he will try and maximise any opportunity he is given on the tour.
“If I can improve as a player in that tour, that will be good. And if I get an opportunity, I will make the most of it,” said Easwaran.
India clash with New Zealand in the final of the WTC at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The five-match Test series against England gets underway from the 4th of August at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
