WTC final 2021: Virat Kohli & Team Do Not Want Rishabh Pant to Lose His Optimism

New Zealand defeated India by 8wickets at the Ages Bowl in Southampton to clinch the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. After rain played spoilsport in the tournament, the reserve day was used to draw out the results of the match. In a post-match virtual press conference, as reported by ANI, India skipper Virat Kohli said that his side does not want wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pantto lose his positivity about changing a match situation for India.

Appreciating Pant, Kohli said that he is going to be a very expressive player whenever he gets an opportunity. He asserted that Pant assesses the situation very well and at times, when things don’t come off, it is an error of judgment. Kohli added that sometimes,errors are acceptable in sport.He said that changing the game situation for the team is Pant’sUSP.

Kohli assured that the team will continue to back Pantso that he is able to find ways to score runs and put pressure on the opposition. As Pant has a long career, Kohli said that it’s up to him to understand the error of judgment and rectify it moving forward. The skipper mentioned that Pant is certainly someone who could turn out to be a matchmaker for India on consistently many occasions in the near future.

New Zealand had displayed some good cricket and kept their nerves under control in the coveted match. In the second inning, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47, respectively. From bowlers, Tim Southee picked four wickets as India was all out for 170 runs in the second innings on the Reserve Day. All New Zealand needed was to score 139 runs in a minimum of 53 overs to lay their hands on the title. In the second innings, Pant was the top scorer for India as he played a knock of 41 runs.

Next, India will play against England in a five-match Test series. In the press conference, Kohli said that his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series but they have not been given that.

